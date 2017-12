The Golden Knights go to overtime to get a 3-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday night.

Golden Edge: Host Bryan Salmond recaps tonight's 3-2 overtime victory with Review-Journal reporters Steve Carp and David Schoen as the Knights took on the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena.

The Golden Knights go to overtime to get a 3-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday night.

Host Bryan Salmond recaps the action with Review-Journal reporters Steve Carp and David Schoen, as well as taking a look ahead at the Knights’ next matchup: Anaheim.

The team also talks about the possible return of goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.