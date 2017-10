Review-Journal Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and reporters Steve Carp and David Schoen discuss the Golden Knights 7-1 record and what to expect for their upcoming games against Colorado, NY Islanders and NY Rangers.

Salmond also welcomes guest appearance from Golden Knights play-by-play announcer Dave Goucher.

