Golden Edge: Knights’ second-period burst fuels 4-2 win — VIDEO

The Golden Knights scored three goals in a 1:42 span of the second period and an empty-net goal at the end to take a 4-2 road win over the Arizona Coyotes.

With the win, the Knights improved to 16-5-1 and are in first place in the Pacific Division. They have won five in a row, three in the last four nights.

Vegas, 3-0 against Arizona this season, next plays the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

