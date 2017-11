The Golden Knights win the first game in what could be a big rivalry with the Los Angeles Kings, defending an early 3-0 lead and scoring an empty-netter at the end for the final 4-2 margin at T-Mobile Arena.

Bryan Salmond, Steve Carp and David Schoen recap tonight's home game as the Golden Knights take down the Los Angeles Kings, 4-2. The Kings are first in the Pacific division by a point over the Golden Knights.

The Kings lead the Pacific division by just a point over the Golden Knights.

