Bryan Salmond and Steve Carp talk about the Golden Knights’ injury issues as well as what they need heading into the playoffs.

Golden Edge Look Ahead: Knights need to get healthy

Salmond also talks to Golden Knights’ defenseman Brayden McNabb.

