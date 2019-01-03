Golden Edge Mailbag: On Bill Foley, Malcolm Subban, competition

Golden Knights owner Bill Foley is all smiles before the start of Vegas' game four playoff matchup with the Los Angeles Kings during a watch party at the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley speaks between periods as his team plays the Arizona Coyotes in an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The first half of the Golden Knights’ season has passed, but there’s still plenty of hockey to be played as they search for a second straight playoff berth. Let’s get to it:

“So glad Bill Foley is getting more involved!” — @EmmyLTyra (Twitter)

This comment stems from Knights owner Bill Foley’s presence in the postgame locker room after his team’s 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, but that wasn’t him getting more involved. That’s actually common.

In fact, Foley said on the Review-Journal’s Golden Edge podcast that getting to talk to the players after wins is one of his favorite parts of being an owner.

“The most fun I have every game night when we win is I get to go in the locker room and I get to see all the players and I thank them for a great game and congratulate them, and then I get out of there,” Foley said. “I go say hi to the coaches and thank them for a great game because it’s really their time. But that’s the one time I get to go in.

(General manager) George (McPhee) doesn’t allow anyone else in the locker room. In fact, he doesn’t even go to the locker room. He kind of stays away from it. I’m the only guy that goes in there to see everybody.”

Rest assured, Foley is an involved owner, though not necessarily in hockey operations. He’s played a massive role in the Knights’ early success.

“Wow, (Malcolm Subban) was excellent. Could be the best Subban player ever.” — @Sunrise31064 (Twitter)

Malcolm Subban still has a ways to go to match the career his brother P.K. is having, but getting his first win of the season Saturday against the Kings was a nice moment.

It was Subban’s first victory since April 3 against the Vancouver Canucks and his first win with only one goal allowed since Dec. 27, 2017, against the Anaheim Ducks.

The Knights will be in great shape if their backup goaltender keeps performing like that.

“(Oscar) Lindberg and (Tomas) Nosek need to keep their game going.” — @Tombraider47042 (Twitter)

Some of the Knights’ bottom-six forwards definitely should be feeling pressure now that forward Brandon Pirri is scoring and Valentin Zykov is set to join the team soon after being claimed on waivers.

Lindberg and Nosek have been healthy scratches recently, and they’ll have to continue to perform well in the games they’re given if they want to stay in the lineup.

That internal competition is healthy for the Knights and should help strengthen their depth.

