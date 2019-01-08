Golden Edge mailbag: On Max Pacioretty, NHL roster rules

Review-Journal reporter Ben Gotz discusses reader comments and questions on Max Pacioretty, NHL roster rules and more.

The Golden Knights made plenty of roster moves in the past week so there’s plenty to discuss. Let’s get to it:

“(Max Pacioretty’s) been great so far. I think it’s only going to get better from here on out too.” – @SeanBrownSr_928 (Twitter)

Pacioretty probably isn’t thrilled he’s missed 13 games in his first season with the Knights but he’s been one of the team’s most productive players when on the ice.

He’s recording 0.66 points per game, which ranks fifth on the team behind forward Alex Tuch (0.89) and forwards William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault and Paul Stastny (0.67).

The 30-year-old is trending upwards too because he’s totaled 19 points in his last 18 games entering Tuesday. He also scored game-winning goals Friday and Sunday, the latter coming in his first game since his wife Katia gave birth to their fourth son.

“It was a great week for my family,” Pacioretty said. “My wife was a trooper battling in there.”

All that after the former Montreal Canadiens captain struggled to adapt to his second team in 11 seasons and recorded two points in his first 14 games. Since then, he’s formed an impressive second-line trio with Tuch and center Paul Stastny.

”I’ve played with Stastny in the past, so that helps,” Pacioretty said. “And him coming back from an injury as well makes it a little easier on me. I’m able to talk through it a little bit and Tuchy’s been a guy that everyone’s had success with this year. You know, we’re playing well and we want to keep getting better from there.”

“Would they move a player to IR for the flu? Might be a dumb question, just curious.” – @viperdmb (Twitter)

The Knights placed forward William Carrier on injured reserve Monday after he missed Sunday’s game with an illness, which is allowed. The NHL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement states players can be put on IR if they are “injured, disabled or ill.”

Sick players just have to miss a minimum of seven days like any other player placed on IR.

“Does the 30 day clock start over, or is it cumulative?” – @admancorb (Twitter)

Forward Brandon Pirri is currently waiver exempt, meaning he can be sent to the American Hockey League without being offered to the other 30 teams, because he hasn’t played 10 games or been on the roster for 30 days.

That 30-day clock is cumulative too, so it didn’t restart when the Knights sent Pirri to the AHL on Friday and recalled him Monday. Tuesday was his 15th day with the Knights.

