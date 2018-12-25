Golden Edge Mailbag: Who becomes goalie if both Fleury and Subban get hurt?

If Marc-Andre Fleury starts a game and gets injured and then Malcolm Subban comes in and unfortunately gets hurt, does one of the Golden Knights players on the bench put on the goalie pads?

The Golden Knights are in the middle of a three-day holiday break but the questions about the team never stop. Let’s get to it:

“If you listen to this, it will confirm why the prospects aren’t in the NHL (right now)” — @Scott_Skeels (Twitter)

This comment relates to the Review-Journal’s Golden Edge podcast on Dec. 21, which featured Knights owner Bill Foley saying this: “(General Manager) George (McPhee) will hold guys back. You know this. We don’t have 18- and 19-years-old playing for us. They’re still in the minors or they’re in the (Western Hockey League). But some of them are getting ready to move up. That’s what we’re looking forward to. We’re probably still a year or two off.”

The Knights have yet to have a draft pick play in the NHL but McPhee prefers to overcook the team’s prospects rather than bring them up too quickly.

That means giving 19-year-old center Cody Glass more time to develop in the WHL and as part of Team Canada for the World Junior Classic. Or giving 19-year-old defenseman Erik Brannstrom a season to adjust to the U.S. with the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves.

Plus, the Knights have proven that they have enough minor league depth to avoid turning to prospects. Forwards Tomas Hyka and Daniel Carr were adequate fill-ins earlier this season. And forward Brandon Pirri impressed in his recent three-game stint with Vegas, scoring three goals and recording an assist with the second line and second power-play unit.

“If Fleury starts a game and gets injured and then Subban comes in and unfortunately gets hurt, does one of the Knights players on the bench put on the goalie pads? Or is there someone in street clothes for the team that can replace Subban?” — Steve Lake (email)

Sadly, no, Jonathan Marchessault will not throw on goalie pads if both Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban get hurt during a game. Instead the team would turn to an emergency goaltender, usually a local ex-college or minor league player who can be available if a minor-league call-up can’t make it in time for a game.

There’s been some great emergency goalie stories over the years, like when accountant Scott Foster made his NHL debut at age 36 last season for the Chicago Blackhawks and made seven saves. Or when University of Manitoba women’s hockey goalie coach Gavin McHale suited up as the Washington Capitals’ backup in November and got to face some shots from Alexander Ovechkin in warmups.

