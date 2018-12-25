Golden Edge Mailbag: Who becomes goalie if Fleury and Subban get hurt?

If Marc-Andre Fleury starts a game and gets injured and Malcolm Subban comes in and gets hurt, does one of the Golden Knights players on the bench put on the goalie pads?

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) loses his helmet as he scrambles to get up after making a save during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88), left, crashes into Montreal Canadiens center Phillip Danault (24), center, as Danault scores a goal against Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save against the Vancouver Canucks during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck /The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban plays against the Nashville Predators in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Columbus Blue Jackets players celebrate their goal against Vegas Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. The Blue Jackets defeated the Golden Knights 1-0. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Malcolm Subban, left, reacts after letting in a goal during second period NHL hockey action against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Malcolm Subban, center, stops a shot from Calgary Flames' Derek Ryan, left, as Golden Knights' Shea Theodore looks on during first-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Send NHL writer Ben Gotz all your Golden Knights questions and hot takes. Tweet him @BenSGotz or email at bgotz@reviewjournal.com.

The Golden Knights are in the middle of a three-day holiday break, but the questions about the team never stop. Let’s get to it:

“If Fleury starts a game and gets injured and Subban comes in and gets hurt, does one of the Knights players on the bench put on the goalie pads? Or is there someone in street clothes for the team that can replace Subban?” — Steve Lake (email)

Sadly, no, Jonathan Marchessault will not throw on goalie pads if Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban get hurt during a game. Instead, the team would turn to an emergency goaltender, usually a local former college or minor league player, if a minor league call-up can’t make it in time for a game.

There’s been some great emergency goalie stories over the years, like when accountant Scott Foster made his NHL debut at age 36 last season for the Chicago Blackhawks and made seven saves. Or when University of Manitoba women’s hockey goalie coach Gavin McHale suited up as the Washington Capitals’ backup in November and faced shots from Alexander Ovechkin in warmups.

“If you listen to this, it will confirm why the prospects aren’t in the NHL (right now)” — @Scott_Skeels (Twitter)

This comment relates to the Review-Journal’s Golden Edge podcast Dec. 21, which featured Knights owner Bill Foley saying this: “(General manager) George (McPhee) will hold guys back. You know this. We don’t have 18- and 19-year-olds playing for us. They’re still in the minors or they’re in the (Western Hockey League). But some of them are getting ready to move up. That’s what we’re looking forward to. We’re probably still a year or two off.”

The Knights have yet to have a draft pick play in the NHL, but McPhee prefers to overcook the team’s prospects rather than bring them up too quickly.

That means giving center Cody Glass, 19, more time to develop in the WHL and as part of Team Canada for the World Junior Classic. Or giving defenseman Erik Brannstrom, 19, a season to adjust to the U.S. with the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves.

Plus, the Knights have proven that they have enough minor league depth to avoid turning to prospects. Forwards Tomas Hyka and Daniel Carr were adequate fill-ins this season. And forward Brandon Pirri impressed in his recent three-game stint with Vegas, scoring three goals and recording an assist with the second line and second power-play unit.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.