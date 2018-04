Ed Graney and John Katsilometes discuss the Golden Knights and what they need to prepare for in the playoffs.

Golden Edge: The playoffs are here for the Golden Knights

Ed Graney and John Katsilometes discuss the Golden Knights and what they need to prepare for in the playoffs and against the Los Angeles Kings.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.