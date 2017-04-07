Golden Knights’ 1st player Reid Duke signs PTC with Chicago Wolves

WHL (Western Hockey League) player profile photo on Brandon Wheat Kings' Reid Duke at a game against the Calgary Hitmen in Calgary, Alberta on Jan. 29, 2017. (Larry MacDougal via AP)

The Golden Knights announced Friday that Reid Duke, the organization’s first player signed, has signed a professional tryout contract with Chicago of the American Hockey League.

Duke, 21, had signed with the Knights on March 6 after his season with the Brandon Wheat Kings had concluded. The 6-foot, 190-pound forward scored 37 goals and had 34 assists in 59 games for Brandon. He will make his pro debut Saturday against the Iowa Wild.

“With Reid Duke’s WHL season ending last week, we have explored opportunities and options for him to play additional games this year,” general manager George McPhee said. “The Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League, who are currently the AHL affiliate of the St. Louis Blues, agreed to take Reid on a professional tryout agreement.

“Reid will be available to play for Chicago beginning Friday. We are appreciative of the Wolves organization for affording Reid this opportunity, which will be beneficial for his development as a player.”

Chicago is expected to serve as the Knights’ AHL affiliate next season. Both sides have been negotiating for months and an announcement is expected at the end of the Wolves’ season. McPhee would not confirm that a deal has been struck between the two organizations.

“The Golden Knights’ AHL affiliation discussions are still ongoing,” he said. “We will announce those details after the affiliation agreement has been finalized and confirmed.”

