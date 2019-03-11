Golden Knights’ 6-game win streak comes to end in Calgary

CALGARY, Alberta — Calgary’s Matthew Tkachuk tallied a hat trick, as the Golden Knights had their six-game win streak halted with a 6-3 loss to the Flames on Sunday at Scotiabank Saddledome.
Mikael Backlund scored twice for the Flames, including the go-ahead goal with 21.8 seconds remaining in the second period.
The Knights fell 10 points behind first-place Calgary and sit nine points back of San Jose in the Pacific Division with 12 games remaining in the regular season.
Reilly Smith and Mark Stone converted in the opening 1:20 of the second period for the Knights to tie the score 3-3. Brandon Pirri tallied in the first period.
Malcolm Subban started the second game of the back-to-back and finished with 29 stops, including two slick glove saves on Calgary’s leading scorer Johnny Gaudreau.
Matthew Tkachuk put the Flames ahead 5-3 and finished with four points. Michael Frolik added four assists for Calgary, which led 3-1 after the first period.
