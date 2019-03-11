Golden Knights’ 6-game win streak comes to end in Calgary

Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson, left, of Sweden, tries to get the puck past Calgary Flames goalie David Rittich, of the Czech Republic, during first period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, March 10, 2019. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Malcolm Subban, right, lets in a goal from Calgary Flames' Andrew Mangiapane during first period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, March 10, 2019. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Calgary Flames' Andrew Mangiapane, centre, celebrates his goal with teammates Noah Hanifin, left, and Garnet Hathaway during first period NHL hockey action against the Vegas Golden Knights in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, March 10, 2019. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Stastny, left, takes Calgary Flames' T.J. Brodie into the boards during first period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, March 10, 2019. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb, right, is checked by Calgary Flames' Elias Lindholm, of Sweden, during first period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, March 10, 2019. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb, right, checks Callgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau during first period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, March 10, 2019. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jon Merrill, left, is checked by Calgary Flames' Garnet Hathaway during first period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, March 10, 2019. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith, right, scores on Calgary Flames goalie David Rittich, of the Czech Republic, during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, March 10, 2019. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith, right, scores on Calgary Flames goalie David Rittich, of the Czech Republic, during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, March 10, 2019. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone, center, celebrates his goal with teammates during second period NHL hockey action against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, March 10, 2019. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore, right, is checked by Calgary Flames' Oscar Fantenberg, of Sweden, during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Sunday, March 10, 2019. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

CALGARY, Alberta — Calgary’s Matthew Tkachuk tallied a hat trick, as the Golden Knights had their six-game win streak halted with a 6-3 loss to the Flames on Sunday at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Mikael Backlund scored twice for the Flames, including the go-ahead goal with 21.8 seconds remaining in the second period.

The Knights fell 10 points behind first-place Calgary and sit nine points back of San Jose in the Pacific Division with 12 games remaining in the regular season.

Reilly Smith and Mark Stone converted in the opening 1:20 of the second period for the Knights to tie the score 3-3. Brandon Pirri tallied in the first period.

Malcolm Subban started the second game of the back-to-back and finished with 29 stops, including two slick glove saves on Calgary’s leading scorer Johnny Gaudreau.

Matthew Tkachuk put the Flames ahead 5-3 and finished with four points. Michael Frolik added four assists for Calgary, which led 3-1 after the first period.

