Golden Knights’ 6-game win streak ends in Calgary — VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Malcolm Subban, right, lets in a goal from Calgary Flames' Andrew Mangiapane during first period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, March 10, 2019. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Calgary Flames' Andrew Mangiapane, centre, celebrates his goal with teammates Noah Hanifin, left, and Garnet Hathaway during first period NHL hockey action against the Vegas Golden Knights in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, March 10, 2019. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland, top, checks Calgary Flames' Matthew Tkachuk during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, March 10, 2019. The Flames won, 6-3. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson, left, of Sweden, tries to get the puck past Calgary Flames goalie David Rittich, of the Czech Republic, during first period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, March 10, 2019. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Stastny, left, takes Calgary Flames' T.J. Brodie into the boards during first period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, March 10, 2019. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb, right, is checked by Calgary Flames' Elias Lindholm, of Sweden, during first period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, March 10, 2019. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb, right, checks Callgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau during first period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, March 10, 2019. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jon Merrill, left, is checked by Calgary Flames' Garnet Hathaway during first period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, March 10, 2019. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith, right, scores on Calgary Flames goalie David Rittich, of the Czech Republic, during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, March 10, 2019. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone, center, celebrates his goal with teammates during second period NHL hockey action against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, March 10, 2019. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore, right, is checked by Calgary Flames' Oscar Fantenberg, of Sweden, during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Sunday, March 10, 2019. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jon Merrill, left, checks Calgary Flames' Garnet Hathaway during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, March 10, 2019. The Flames won, 6-3. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves, left, checks Calgary Flames' Garnet Hathaway during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, March 10, 2019. The Flames won, 6-3. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

CALGARY, Alberta — Between now and April 6 when the regular season ends, there’s plenty to be decided at the top of the Pacific Division standings.

But should the Golden Knights return here for the postseason, most observers wouldn’t be disappointed.

The Knights dug out of an early hole Sunday, but they couldn’t contain Calgary’s second line and lost 6-3 in a potential playoff preview at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Brandon Pirri, Reilly Smith and Mark Stone scored for the Knights, who saw their six-game win streak come to an end.

With the loss, the Knights fell 10 points behind first-place Calgary and sit nine points back of San Jose with 12 games remaining in the regular season.

The second-place finisher in the division will play the third-place team in the opening round of the Western Conference playoffs.

“We obviously don’t control who we play,” left wing Max Pacioretty said. “They were hungry for that win tonight, obviously with the way things have gone for them as of late. We’ve got to start better. We played them pretty well a couple times, but we’ve got to find a way to win in this building.”

This was the second entertaining game in five days between the teams — the Knights won 2-1 on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena — and they split the season series, with each team winning twice on home ice.

Malcolm Subban, who was shelled in a 7-2 loss at the Saddledome on Nov. 19, earned the start on the second game of a back-to-back and suffered his second loss to the Flames.

Subban finished with 29 saves, including two impressive glove saves on Flames leading scorer Johnny Gaudreau, but also was at fault on Calgary’s second goal.

“Obviously they’re a good team, and we’ve gotten embarrassed here a couple times,” Subban said. “We wanted to come out and make a statement. Obviously, it didn’t happen. … They’re going to be a potential (playoff) matchup, so for next time, hopefully, it’ll be a different outcome.”

The Flames entered with a four-game losing streak and scored five goals during that span, but broke out of their offensive slump.

The Knights were unable to contain the 3M Line of Matthew Tkachuk, Mikael Backlund and Michael Frolik, which combined for 11 points.

Tkachuk had his first career hat trick to go along with an assist. Backlund added two goals and an assist. Frolik had four assists.

“The keys to the game were have a good start and we didn’t, so that basically cost us the game,” coach Gerard Gallant said.

Calgary led 3-1 after the first period before the Knights answered with two goals in the opening 1:20 of the second to even the score 3-3.

Smith converted a 2-on-1 with William Karlsson 21 seconds into the period, and Paul Stastny found Stone for his second goal in as many games.

But after a tripping call against Jon Merrill gave the Flames a power play late in the second, Backlund redirected Rasmus Andersson’s shot from the point to put Calgary back on top with 21.8 seconds left until intermission.

“Our penalty kill, we have to be better right now,” Smith said. “Too many times in games we’re losing because of costly goals like those. We’ve got to be a little sharper on the penalty kill, because I think that was a big turning point in the game.”

Backlund appeared to make contact with Subban’s glove moments before the goal, and Gallant challenged for goaltender interference to no avail.

“I don’t think it’s a goal. Obviously, they thought otherwise, but it’s tough,” Subban said. “It’s the game-winning goal, so it’s frustrating. They scored six goals, so it’s not the reason we lost. But it’s definitely a big goal for them.”

