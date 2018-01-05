Golden Knights’ 8-game win streak ends in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Paul Stastny broke a 1-1 third-period tie and the St. Louis Blues defeated the Golden Knights 2-1 Thursday night at Scottrade Center, ending the Knights’ eight-game winning streak.
It was also the first loss in regulation for the Knights since Dec. 1, when they were defeated 7-4 in Winnipeg. They had a 13-game point streak snapped.
Stastny was alone at the left post after Marc-Andre Fleury had stopped Colton Parayko’s shot from the right faceoff circle and got a piece of Vladimir Sobotka’s rebound try. But the puck was sitting at the post on the goal line and Stastny nudged it over the line before Fleury could react.
The Blues took a 1-0 first-period lead when Alexander Steen took a pass from Brayden Schenn, circled and wristed a shot from the top of the right faceoff circle past Fleury 9:35 into the game.
It remained that way until 10:37 into the second period when Erik Haula took a pass from James Neal after David Perron kept the play alive in the St. Louis end, and his shot from the high slot went by Blues goalie Carter Hutton to tie the score 1-1. The goal was Haula’s 15th this season, matching his career high set last season with the Minnesota Wild.
Perron got the second assist on Haula’s goal, his team-high 23rd.
The Knights pulled Fleury with 1:59 left for a sixth attacker and had several quality chances, but Hutton turned them all aside for his third straight win.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
