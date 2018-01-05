Golden Knights’ 8-game win streak ends in St. Louis

Paul Stastny broke a 1-1 third-period tie and the St. Louis Blues defeated the Golden Knights 2-1 Thursday night at Scottrade Center, ending the Knights’ eight-game winning streak.

Vegas Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt (88) falls against the boards while chasing a loose puck with St. Louis Blues' Alexander Steen, left, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' David Perron (57) shoots as St. Louis Blues' Scottie Upshall (9) watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Blues' Robert Bortuzzo (41) and Vegas Golden Knights' Cody Eakin (21) chase after a loose puck along the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch (89) and St. Louis Blues' Jay Bouwmeester reach for a loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Blues' Alex Pietrangelo (27) and Vegas Golden Knights' Colin Miller chase after a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury pauses after giving up a goal to St. Louis Blues' Alexander Steen during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Sobotka, right, of the Czech Republic, shoots wide of Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, left, as Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore (27) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

It was also the first loss in regulation for the Knights since Dec. 1, when they were defeated 7-4 in Winnipeg. They had a 13-game point streak snapped.

Stastny was alone at the left post after Marc-Andre Fleury had stopped Colton Parayko’s shot from the right faceoff circle and got a piece of Vladimir Sobotka’s rebound try. But the puck was sitting at the post on the goal line and Stastny nudged it over the line before Fleury could react.

The Blues took a 1-0 first-period lead when Alexander Steen took a pass from Brayden Schenn, circled and wristed a shot from the top of the right faceoff circle past Fleury 9:35 into the game.

It remained that way until 10:37 into the second period when Erik Haula took a pass from James Neal after David Perron kept the play alive in the St. Louis end, and his shot from the high slot went by Blues goalie Carter Hutton to tie the score 1-1. The goal was Haula’s 15th this season, matching his career high set last season with the Minnesota Wild.

Perron got the second assist on Haula’s goal, his team-high 23rd.

The Knights pulled Fleury with 1:59 left for a sixth attacker and had several quality chances, but Hutton turned them all aside for his third straight win.

