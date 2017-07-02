Golden Knights acquire center Marcus Kruger from Blackhawks

George McPhee isn’t taking a break this offseason. Not even on his birthday.
The Golden Knights’ general manager, who celebrated his 59th birthday Sunday, acquired center Marcus Kruger from Chicago for future considerations in a long-rumored deal.
The trade gives the Knights a defensive specialist and standout penalty killer while helping the Blackhawks get under the NHL’s salary cap.
Kruger, a native of Stockholm, was drafted by Chicago in the fifth round in 2009 and played parts of seven seasons with the team, winning Stanley Cups in 2013 and 2015.
The 6-foot, 186-pound Kruger had five goals and 12 points in 70 games last season and totaled 33 goals and 72 assists in career 398 games.
Kruger, 27, is due to make $3.08 million this season and was paid a $2 million bonus by the Blackhawks on Saturday.
“We thank Marcus for his many contributions to our team — most notably, two Stanley Cup Championships,” Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman said in a statement. “His work ethic, reliability and strength as a two-way player made him a valuable member of the organization. We wish him the best with Vegas.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.