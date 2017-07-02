Golden Knights acquire center Marcus Kruger from Blackhawks

The Golden Knights landed center Marcus Kruger from Chicago for future considerations in a long-rumored trade.

Chicago Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger (16), of Sweden, moves the puck down ice against Boston Bruins' Brandon Carlo (25) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Chicago. Boston won 3-2. (Paul Beaty/AP)

George McPhee isn’t taking a break this offseason. Not even on his birthday.

The Golden Knights’ general manager, who celebrated his 59th birthday Sunday, acquired center Marcus Kruger from Chicago for future considerations in a long-rumored deal.

The trade gives the Knights a defensive specialist and standout penalty killer while helping the Blackhawks get under the NHL’s salary cap.

Kruger, a native of Stockholm, was drafted by Chicago in the fifth round in 2009 and played parts of seven seasons with the team, winning Stanley Cups in 2013 and 2015.

The 6-foot, 186-pound Kruger had five goals and 12 points in 70 games last season and totaled 33 goals and 72 assists in career 398 games.

Kruger, 27, is due to make $3.08 million this season and was paid a $2 million bonus by the Blackhawks on Saturday.

“We thank Marcus for his many contributions to our team — most notably, two Stanley Cup Championships,” Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman said in a statement. “His work ethic, reliability and strength as a two-way player made him a valuable member of the organization. We wish him the best with Vegas.”

