Golden Knights acquire forward Mark Stone from Ottawa

Ottawa Senators right wing Mark Stone (61) shoots against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Detroit. (Paul Sancya/AP)

The Golden Knights acquired right wing Mark Stone from the Ottawa Senators in a blockbuster deal shortly before Monday’s trade deadline, according to multiple reports.

In exchange for Stone, the Knights sent prospect Erik Brannstrom, forward Oscar Lindberg and a 2020 second-round draft pick to the Senators.

Stone has 28 goals and 64 points in 58 games with the Senators. The 26-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent and is expected to sign a contract extension with the Knights.

Stone said in an interview with ESPN that he was close to signing a contract extension with the Knights.

