Golden Knights acquire forward Mark Stone from Ottawa

The Golden Knights acquired right wing Mark Stone from the Ottawa Senators in a blockbuster deal shortly before Monday’s trade deadline, according to multiple reports.
In exchange for Stone, the Knights sent prospect Erik Brannstrom, forward Oscar Lindberg and a 2020 second-round draft pick to the Senators.
Stone has 28 goals and 64 points in 58 games with the Senators. The 26-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent and is expected to sign a contract extension with the Knights.
Stone said in an interview with ESPN that he was close to signing a contract extension with the Knights.
More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.