Golden Knights act out ‘Hangover’ scene on Caesars Palace roof — VIDEO

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and defensemen Jason Garrison, Deryk Engelland and Brayden McNabb have now seen some of Las Vegas’ iconic sites, including the Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas sign.

Become a Vegas Golden Knight. Check.

Act out a movie filmed in Las Vegas. Check.

Be a Las Vegas tourist for a day. Check.

That’s been the checklist lately for a couple of the Golden Knights’ expansion draft picks.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and three teammates — defensemen Jason Garrison, Deryk Engelland and Brayden McNabb — have now seen some of Las Vegas’ iconic sites, including the Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas sign, but not before they acted out one of the most famous Las Vegas movies scenes atop Caesars Palace first.

Yes, you guessed it, that one scene from “The Hangover.”

Fleury played the role of Zach Galifinakis’ character Alan Garner, while the others filled in as the rest of the wolfpack. Fleury even sported the satchel.

How 'bout that ride in? pic.twitter.com/DGo88YrGlp — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 29, 2017

Following their re-enactment, the four players met fans, an Elvis Presley impersonator, took a helicopter ride and toured the new UFC headquarters.

The Golden Knights did put some work in this week, too.

The players who were picked in last week’s NHL Entry Draft hit the ice for the first time as a Golden Knight at its first developmental camp. The camp runs through Saturday at the Las Vegas Ice Center and is open to the public.

