Golden Knights’ affiliate on brink of elimination in AHL playoffs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Filip Zadina and Wade Megan each scored twice as the Grand Rapids Griffins downed the Chicago Wolves 6-2 on Tuesday night in Game 3 of the first round of the Calder Cup playoffs.
Center T.J. Tynan and left wing Tye McGinn scored for the Wolves, the AHL affiliate of the Golden Knights, who are down 2-1 in the best-of-five series. Game 4 is scheduled for 4 p.m. PT Wednesday in Grand Rapids.
Wolves fall 6-2 tonight in a super heated and dirty game.
We'll be back tomorrow ready to fight. We want this thing.#Wolves25#CHIvsGR pic.twitter.com/FeEBSawZpp
— y-Chicago Wolves (@Chicago_Wolves) April 24, 2019
As we start the second period, let's enjoy the tic-tac-toe to Tynan that gave us the 1-0 lead.#LastTeamStanding#CHIvsGR pic.twitter.com/44dyaopYy2
— y-Chicago Wolves (@Chicago_Wolves) April 24, 2019
The game was delayed nearly an hour between the second and third periods because of poor ice conditions at Van Andel Arena.
Goaltender Max Lagace, who has had two stints with the Knights in their first two seasons, stopped 19 of 25 Grand Rapids shots.
There were 144 penalty minutes in the chippy contest, with Chicago drawing 76 of them.