Golden Knights’ Alex Tuch defining his role as playoffs near

Rookie right wing Alex Tuch has scored in consecutive games and is making his presence felt in front of the opponent’s net.

Golden Knights' Gallant on what Alex Tuch brings to the table. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) and Arizona Coyotes defenseman Kevin Connauton (44) battle over the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Alex Tuch has never participated in the NHL playoffs. But the Golden Knights’ rookie right wing may find postseason play to be a perfect match for his game.

Tuch has been using his 6-foot-4-inch body effectively all season and lately has started to see the puck go in the net. He scored his 15th goal of the season in Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to Arizona at T-Mobile Arena by planting himself in front and then redirecting Jonathan Marchessault’s shot from the point.

It’s the type of goal that is common in the playoffs — not necessarily pretty, but effective.

“I’m trying to get to the net more and be more of a presence in front,” said Tuch, who scored goals in consecutive games for the second time this season (he had goals in back-to-back games vs. Boston and Buffalo Oct. 15-17). “You’re going to have to score dirty goals in the playoffs if you’re going to win.”

Coach Gerard Gallant has shuttled Tuch from line to line during Reilly Smith’s absence since March 6. Tuch was skating with Erik Haula and James Neal on Wednesday.

“Tuch has played good for us all year long,” Gallant said. “He gets to the net. When he skates and gets to the net he’s a good hockey player. That’s what he does consistently for us. We like his big body going to the net.”

As for Tuch’s ability to handle the added pressure and intensity that is the playoffs, Gallant wasn’t concerned.

“It’s no issue,” he said. “It’s another game. It’s a playoff game with another game. I’m not worried one bit.”

Lindberg pleased with return

Forward Oscar Lindberg played for the first time since Feb. 26 when he was knocked out of the game by Los Angeles’ Kyle Clifford with an elbow to the head.

Lindberg was on the third line with Cody Eakin and Ryan Reaves and played 9:52 in 13 shifts.

“It was good to be back out there,” he said. “A little rusty, but then it got better.”

Lindberg said he didn’t try to overthink things in his return.

“I started off keeping it pretty simple,” Lindberg said. “I tried to get the legs under me. The more you play, just try to get into normal habits.”

Nosek a restricted free agent

Forward Tomas Nosek played in his 80th career NHL game Wednesday and in doing so will become restricted free agent, according to capfriendly.com.

Nosek, 25, could have been a Group 6 unrestricted free agent had he not reached the 80-game plateau. He is in the final year of his contract and is making $612,500.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.