Golden Knights allow 4 unanswered goals, fall to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville’s Ryan Hartman scored two goals 57 seconds apart in the second period to send the Golden Knights to a 4-1 loss Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena.
Reilly Smith had a power-play goal late in the first period to put the Knights on top before the Predators scored four unanswered goals.
Calle Jarnkrok put Nashville ahead 3-1 at 6:37 of the third period when he finished off a 2-on-1 with Kyle Turris. Viktor Arvidsson was awarded an empty-net goal after getting hauled down.
Malcolm Subban started in net for the Knights and finished with 24 saves.
Juuse Saros made 23 saves for Nashville.
More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.
Box score