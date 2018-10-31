Golden Knights allow 4 unanswered goals, fall to Nashville

Nashville’s Ryan Hartman scored two goals 57 seconds apart in the second period to send the Golden Knights to a 4-1 loss Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena.

Nashville Predators right wing Ryan Hartman (38) scores his first goal of the game against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Nashville Predators right wing Ryan Hartman celebrates after scoring his first goal of the game against the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Nashville Predators right wing Ryan Hartman (38) scores his first goal of the game against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Nashville Predators right wing Ryan Hartman celebrates after scoring his first goal of the game against the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) and defenseman Nick Holden (22) fall to the ice as Nashville Predators left wing Kevin Fiala (22), of Switzerland, and center Nick Bonino, right, celebrate a goal by teammate Ryan Hartman, not shown, in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis (4) brings down Vegas Golden Knights center Erik Haula (56), of Finland, in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71), of Sweden, shoots past Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (76) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14), of Sweden, moves the puck past Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74), of Finland, blocks the puck in front of Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71), of Sweden, in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) skates away from the net after scoring a goal against Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros, of Finland, right, in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Nashville Predators right wing Ryan Hartman (38) celebrates after scoring his second goal of the game against the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville’s Ryan Hartman scored two goals 57 seconds apart in the second period to send the Golden Knights to a 4-1 loss Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena.

Reilly Smith had a power-play goal late in the first period to put the Knights on top before the Predators scored four unanswered goals.

Calle Jarnkrok put Nashville ahead 3-1 at 6:37 of the third period when he finished off a 2-on-1 with Kyle Turris. Viktor Arvidsson was awarded an empty-net goal after getting hauled down.

Malcolm Subban started in net for the Knights and finished with 24 saves.

Juuse Saros made 23 saves for Nashville.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.