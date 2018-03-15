Golden Knights allow 8 goals in loss to Devils

Marc-Andre Fleury was pulled 2:31 into the second period after allowing four goals, and the Golden Knights lost 8-3 to the opportunistic New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.
Erik Haula scored twice, and Colin Miller had a goal and an assist for the Knights (45-20-5), who had their three-game winning streak halted.
The eight goals is tied for the most allowed by the Knights, and it came in front of the largest crowd of the season (18,420).
The Devils scored on two of their first four shots against Fleury, who was credited with seven saves.
Blake Coleman had two goals, and Taylor Hall, Nico Hischier and Michael Grabner added a goal and an assist for New Jersey (36-26-8).
The Devils scored twice in 36 seconds early in the second period and also benefitted from an own goal off the stick of Knights forward Tomas Tatar in the first period to go up 4-0.
Devils goaltender Keith Kinkaid made 38 saves.
The Knights had multiple chances during a two-minute stretch in the second period, but Miller and Alex Tuch each hit the post, and Kinkaid stopped William Karlsson from point-blank range.
