Golden Knights announce development camp dates
Fans can see the team’s prospects in action from June 25-29 at City National Arena.
The Golden Knights development camp will take place from June 25-29 at City National Arena, the team announced Tuesday.
All on-ice practice sessions June 25 and 26 will be open to the public, but tickets will be required for scrimmages from June 27-29. Complimentary tickets, reserved seating and VIP experiences will be available on vegasgoldenknights.com “the week of June 10,” according to a team release. Season ticket holders will have access to a presale opportunity before the general public.
The camp’s roster will be released after the NHL Draft, which takes place June 21 and 22. The Knights currently have nine selections, starting with 17th overall.
More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.
Ben Gotz can be reached at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.
Golden Knights tentative development camp schedule
All practices/scrimmages at City National Arena
Tuesday, June 25
*Development camp community appearances, location/time TBD
*Team Grey practice, 2:15 p.m.
*Team White practice, 4:15 p.m.
Wednesday, June 26
*Team White practice, 9:15 a.m.
*Team Grey practice, 11:30 a.m.
*Team White practice, 3 p.m.
*Team Grey practice, 5:15 p.m.
Thursday, June 27
*Team White practice, 9:15 a.m.
*Team Grey practice, 11:15 a.m.
*Joint scrimmage, 4 p.m.
Friday, June 28
*Joint scrimmage, 10 a.m.
Saturday, June 29
*Joint scrimmage, 9:15 a.m.