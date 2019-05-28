Golden Knights announce development camp dates

Fans can see the team’s prospects in action from June 25-29 at City National Arena.

Players stretch during a Vegas Golden Knights development camp at the City National Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The Golden Knights development camp will take place from June 25-29 at City National Arena, the team announced Tuesday.

All on-ice practice sessions June 25 and 26 will be open to the public, but tickets will be required for scrimmages from June 27-29. Complimentary tickets, reserved seating and VIP experiences will be available on vegasgoldenknights.com “the week of June 10,” according to a team release. Season ticket holders will have access to a presale opportunity before the general public.

The camp’s roster will be released after the NHL Draft, which takes place June 21 and 22. The Knights currently have nine selections, starting with 17th overall.

