Golden Knights announce discounted tickets for college students

College students can now purchase discounted tickets to select Vegas Golden Knights games throughout the remainder of the 2017-2018 season, the team announced Monday.
As part of the Taco Bell Student Rush program, local college students have the opportunity to attend select home games at a special discounted rate.
In order to participate, students must register here: Taco Bell Student Rush. Students must sign up using their valid .edu email address in order to join the program and receive email notifications for when tickets are available.