Golden Knights announce discounted tickets for college students

College students can now purchase discounted tickets to select Vegas Golden Knights games throughout the remainder of the 2017-2018 season, the team announced Monday.

Golden Knights fans celebrate the first goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

As part of the Taco Bell Student Rush program, local college students have the opportunity to attend select home games at a special discounted rate.

In order to participate, students must register here: Taco Bell Student Rush. Students must sign up using their valid .edu email address in order to join the program and receive email notifications for when tickets are available.