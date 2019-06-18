Golden Knights announce schedule for preseason, training camp date

The Golden Knights’ seven preseason games can be seen on KTNV-13 and tickets are now available.

The Golden Knights announced their preseason schedule Tuesday, as well as the date of their rookie camp and training camp.

The Knights’ seven-game preseason schedule begins Sept. 15 with a home game against the Arizona Coyotes and all games will be broadcast locally on KTNV-13.

“The team’s success in the first two seasons has driven up the demand for our team’s coverage, which includes preseason contests,” Knights president Kerry Bubolz said in a statement. “We are proud to be one of the few organizations in the NHL to televise all of the team’s preseason games.”

Tickets are available for the Knights’ four preseason home games as part of a special package at goldenknights.nhl.com/bobblehead. Each preseason game at T-Mobile Arena will feature a bobblehead giveaway for all fans in attendance.

In addition, the Knights announced their rookie camp will open Sept. 5 and their training camp will begin Sept. 12.

Golden Knights preseason schedule

*All games on KTNV-13 and 1340 AM/98.9 FM

Sept. 15 — vs. Arizona, 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 17 — at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Sept. 19 — at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 — at San Jose, 5 p.m.

Sept. 25 — vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 — vs. San Jose, 5 p.m.

