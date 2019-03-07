Golden Knights beat Calgary Flames for 5th straight win

Deryk Engelland scored his second goal of the season and first since Dec. 6 with 9:30 remaining to break a tie and lift the Golden Knights to a 2-1 win over the Calgary Flames at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday night.
It was the fifth straight win for the Knights (37-26-5).
Shea Theodore put Vegas ahead with a power play goal in the first period before Travis Hamonic evened the score for the Flames (41-19-7) in the second.
Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 33 shots for the Knights, but his career-best shutout streak ended at 200:30. William Karlsson assisted on both Vegas goals.
More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.