Golden Knights beat Calgary Flames for 5th straight win

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore, right, celebrates his goal with teammates, from left, center William Karlsson, right wing Mark Stone and center Jonathan Marchessault during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) and right wing Reilly Smith celebrate a goal by defenseman Shea Theodore, not pictured, during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) celebrates his goal with Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Calgary Flames defenseman Mark Giordano (5) stretches out to block the puck with his skate against Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) sends the puck past Calgary Flames defenseman TJ Brodie (7) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) battles to keep control of the puck against Calgary Flames defensemen TJ Brodie (7) and Dalton Prout (6) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) chases after the puck against Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin (55) and right wing Michael Frolik (67) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) moves the puck against the Calgary Flames during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights players celebrate a goal against the Calgary Flames during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) celebrates his goal with the bench during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Calgary Flames goaltender David Rittich (33) blocks the puck in front of Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) skates around the net with the puck as Calgary Flames goaltender David Rittich (33) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Calgary Flames goaltender David Rittich (33) stops the puck in front of Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) as Calgary Flames defenseman TJ Brodie (7) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) tries to get the puck in against Calgary Flames goaltender David Rittich (33) and Calgary Flames defenseman Travis Hamonic (24) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

NHL referee Mike Hasenfratz tries to get out of the way of Golden Knights center Paul Stastny (26) and Calgary Flames left wing Andrew Mangiapane (88) as they battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Calgary Flames goaltender David Rittich (33) pushes Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) watches the puck under pressure from Calgary Flames defenseman Mark Giordano (5) as goaltender David Rittich (33) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) moves the puck under pressure from Calgary Flames center Sean Monahan (23) as goaltender David Rittich (33) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Brandon Pirri (73) lines up a shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Deryk Engelland scored his second goal of the season and first since Dec. 6 with 9:30 remaining to break a tie and lift the Golden Knights to a 2-1 win over the Calgary Flames at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday night.

It was the fifth straight win for the Knights (37-26-5).

Shea Theodore put Vegas ahead with a power play goal in the first period before Travis Hamonic evened the score for the Flames (41-19-7) in the second.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 33 shots for the Knights, but his career-best shutout streak ended at 200:30. William Karlsson assisted on both Vegas goals.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/ GoldenKnights and @ HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.