Golden Knights beat Capitals 5-3 in Stanley Cup Final rematch

Nate Schmidt ripped a shot past Braden Holtby to break a tie with 1:24 remaining and help the Golden Knights to a 5-3 win over the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday night.

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) celebrates his goal against the Washington Capitals during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) celebrates his goal with Cody Eakin, left, and Nate Schmidt during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson reacts after taking a hit from Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves, not pictured, during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) passes the puck to Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) who shoots to score a goal past Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) celebrates a goal by Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves, not pictured, during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Daniel Carr (23) gets pushed to the ice by Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen (2) while battling for the puck against Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) passes the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves, far right, celebrates his goal with Cody Eakin, left, and Nate Schmidt during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) celebrates his goal with Cody Eakin, left, and Nate Schmidt during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) tries to redirect a shot in front of Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) moves the puck around Washington Capitals right wing Brett Connolly (10) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) slams Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen into the glass during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) moves the puck past Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen (2) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) is helped off the ice after taking a hit from Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves, not pictured, during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) celebrates his goal against the Washington Capitals during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) celebrates his goal against the Washington Capitals during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) celebrates his goal against the Washington Capitals with Golden Knights left wing William Carrier, center, during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) celebrates his goal with teammates Oscar Lindberg (24) and Alex Tuch during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Golden Knights center Cody Eakin, not pictured, during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) collides with Washington Capitals defenseman Michal Kempny (6) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) heads off the ice after taking a hit from the Washington Capitals during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt, not pictured, scores a goal past Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) celebrates his goal against the Washington Capitals during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights mascot Chance celebrates a goal by defenseman Nate Schmidt, not pictured, during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate an empty-net goal against the Washington Capitals during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Nate Schmidt picked a great time for his first goal of the season.

The defenseman carried the puck into the zone on the power play and ripped a shot past Braden Holtby to break a tie with 1:24 remaining and help the Golden Knights to a 5-3 win over the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday night.

Schmidt, who served a 20-game suspension to start this season, added an empty net goal in the final seconds.

He was acquired from the Capitals by the Knights in the expansion draft last season.

It was the culmination of a wild rematch of the Stanley Cup Final.

Jakub Vrana had tied the game with 8:20 remaining in the third period with his second goal of the night on a one-timer from the slot.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Cody Eakin scored 16 seconds apart in the third period to give the Knights a short-lived lead.

Eakin pounced on a rebound and put it past Holtby to put the Knights ahead 3-2 just moments after Bellemare redirected Brayden McNabb’s shot from the point into the corner of the net to tie the game.

The scoring outburst came shortly after the Knights (15-13-1) had killed off a five-minute power play for a big hit by Ryan Reaves that knocked Tom Wilson out of the game.

Reaves, who scored the first goal of the game on the power play just 2:30 into the first period, was ejected for the hit.

The Capitals (15-9-3) tied it on Vrana’s first goal late in the period and went ahead when Alex Ovechkin corralled a puck off the back boards and backhanded it into the net midway through the second period.

