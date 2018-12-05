Golden Knights beat Capitals 5-3 in Stanley Cup Final rematch

Nate Schmidt picked a great time for his first goal of the season.
The defenseman carried the puck into the zone on the power play and ripped a shot past Braden Holtby to break a tie with 1:24 remaining and help the Golden Knights to a 5-3 win over the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday night.
Schmidt, who served a 20-game suspension to start this season, added an empty net goal in the final seconds.
He was acquired from the Capitals by the Knights in the expansion draft last season.
It was the culmination of a wild rematch of the Stanley Cup Final.
Jakub Vrana had tied the game with 8:20 remaining in the third period with his second goal of the night on a one-timer from the slot.
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Cody Eakin scored 16 seconds apart in the third period to give the Knights a short-lived lead.
Eakin pounced on a rebound and put it past Holtby to put the Knights ahead 3-2 just moments after Bellemare redirected Brayden McNabb’s shot from the point into the corner of the net to tie the game.
The scoring outburst came shortly after the Knights (15-13-1) had killed off a five-minute power play for a big hit by Ryan Reaves that knocked Tom Wilson out of the game.
Reaves, who scored the first goal of the game on the power play just 2:30 into the first period, was ejected for the hit.
The Capitals (15-9-3) tied it on Vrana’s first goal late in the period and went ahead when Alex Ovechkin corralled a puck off the back boards and backhanded it into the net midway through the second period.
