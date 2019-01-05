Golden Knights beat Ducks 3-2 for 5th straight win

Tomas Nosek and Max Pacioretty scored 31 seconds apart in the second period to help lift the Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Ducks at Honda Center on Friday night.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, right, stops a shot next to Anaheim Ducks' Ryan Kesler (17) and Golden Knights' William Karlsson, left, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Vegas Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt, second from left, celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier, left, is defended by Anaheim Ducks' Brian Gibbons, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson, center, stops a shot from the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Vegas Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek, left, is defended by Anaheim Ducks' Hampus Lindholm during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, right, gives up a goal on a shot from Anaheim Ducks' Daniel Sprong, not seen, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb (3) is defended by Anaheim Ducks' Andrew Cogliano (7) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Vegas Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek (92) celebrates after scoring against the Anaheim Ducks during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Vegas Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates his goal with teammates on the bench during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Tomas Nosek and Max Pacioretty scored 31 seconds apart in the second period to help lift the Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Ducks at Honda Center on Friday night.

It was the fifth straight win for the Knights, who extended their points streak to eight games.

Nosek tied the game at 2-2 when he worked around a defender and dove to tap in a rebound at 10:15 of the second period.

Pacioretty, who was activated from injured reserve earlier in the day, put the Knights (25-15-4) ahead for good moments later when he tapped in a perfect pass from Paul Stastny.

The Ducks (19-16-7) got goals from Daniel Sprong and Carter Rowney just 18 seconds apart earlier in the period to take the lead after Nate Schmidt had scored the lone goal of the first period for the Knights.

Schmidt’s goal came with an extra attacker after the Knights possessed the puck for more than 45 seconds on a delayed penalty. He blasted a shot from the point that got by All-Star goalie John Gibson, who had 39 saves.

Fellow Pacific Division All-Star Marc-Andre Fleury had 25 saves for the Knights, who open a three-game homestand at 1 p.m. Sunday against the Devils at T-Mobile Arena.

