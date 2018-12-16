Golden Knights beat Rangers 4-3 in OT on Alex Tuch goal

Alex Tuch scored at 2:11 of overtime, and the Golden Knights beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. Marc-Andre Fleury made his 13th consecutive start in net for the Knights and finished with 27 saves.

Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith, (19) center, scores a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against New York Rangers, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

NEW YORK — Alex Tuch scored at 2:11 of overtime, and the Golden Knights beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

Chris Kreider scored for New York at 3:29 of the third period to tie the game 3-3 and help the Rangers earn a point.

William Carrier put the Knights on top 3-2 with 6:48 left in the second period with an outstanding individual effort. He hustled back to strip Lias Andersson in the neutral zone and then finished off a 2-on-1 with Tomas Nosek for his seventh goal.

Paul Stastny notched his first point with the Knights when he finished off a nifty pass at the back post from Max Pacioretty at 6:09 of the second for a 2-1 lead.

But New York answered on a power play at 12:10 thanks to Mika Zibanejad’s blast from the blue line that beat Marc-Andre Fleury high to the blocker side.

Fleury made his 13th consecutive start in net for the Knights and finished with 27 saves.

Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist kept his team in the game with 37 stops, including several of the spectacular variety. He turned away Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Tomas Nosek with back-to-back saves on a 3-on-1 early in the second period, and denied William Karlsson on a breakaway less than two minutes later.

Lundqvist’s best moment came midway through the first period when he turned away Karlsson’s initial attempt and then dived across his crease to stop the rebound with his paddle.

The Rangers took advantage of an early mistake by the Knights to grab the lead 1:13 into the first period. Defenseman Brady Skjei hopped into the play to create a 2-on-1 and finished off a pass from Pavel Buchnevich for his third goal.

Reilly Smith answered at 11:40 of the first for the Knights with a wacky power-play goal.

Colin Miller’s drive from the blue line sailed over the net, but the puck bounced off the glass into the crease and Smith poked it through a maze of legs for his seventh goal and 17th point in the past 15 games (four goals, 13 assists).

Defenseman Jon Merrill played his first game in a month, replacing defenseman Deryk Engelland. The Knights also were without winger Ryan Reaves, who was scratched for the first time.

