Golden Knights blank Jets for 10th win in 11 games

Malcolm Subban picked up his third win in five days in the absence of Marc-Andre Fleury and recorded his first shutout of the season as the Golden Knights beat Winnipeg 5-0 at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday night.
It was the fourth straight victory and 10th in the last 11 games for the Knights (42-27-5), who got two goals each from William Karlsson and Reilly Smith.
Paul Stastny and Nick Holden each had two assists.
Starting goaltender Laurent Brossoit was pulled by the Jets (44-26-4) after allowing a third goal early in the second period.
The Knights’ celebration was tempered by the loss of forward Max Pacioretty, who left in the first period with an apparent leg injury and didn’t return.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
