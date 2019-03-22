Golden Knights blank Jets for 10th win in 11 games

Golden Knights players, from left, Paul Stastny (26), Jonathan Marchessault, Nick Holden, and Jon Merrill celebrate a goal by Reilly Smith, lower left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) lines up the puck before taking a shot to score against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Laurent Brossoit (30) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) scores past Winnipeg Jets goaltender Laurent Brossoit (30) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault, left, celebrates a goal by Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) as Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Golden Knights center William Karlsson, not pictured, during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) moves the puck past Winnipeg Jets defenseman Tyler Myers (57) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler (26) fights Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Joe Morrow (70) falls to the ice as Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) lines up the puck to score the team's second goal against the Jets during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights players, from left, Paul Stastny (26), Jonathan Marchessault, Nick Holden, and Jon Merrill celebrate a goal by Reilly Smith, lower left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights players celebrate their first goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban skates onto the ice before taking on the Winnipeg Jets in the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Malcolm Subban picked up his third win in five days in the absence of Marc-Andre Fleury and recorded his first shutout of the season as the Golden Knights beat Winnipeg 5-0 at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday night.

It was the fourth straight victory and 10th in the last 11 games for the Knights (42-27-5), who got two goals each from William Karlsson and Reilly Smith.

Paul Stastny and Nick Holden each had two assists.

Starting goaltender Laurent Brossoit was pulled by the Jets (44-26-4) after allowing a third goal early in the second period.

The Knights’ celebration was tempered by the loss of forward Max Pacioretty, who left in the first period with an apparent leg injury and didn’t return.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.