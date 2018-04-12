Golden Knights blank Kings 1-0 to take series opener

Shea Theodore’s first-period goal and spectacular goaltending by Marc-Andre Fleury carried the Golden Knights to a 1-0 victory over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 1 of their Western Conference quarterfinals Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

A goal shot by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) gets past Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights players celebrate a goal by Shea Theodore, second from left, while playing the Los Angeles Kings during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland, from left, left wing Tomas Nosek (92) and left wing William Carrier (28) look on. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot from the Los Angeles Kings during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings take the ice before the start of game one of their first round playoff series on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore, not pictured, scores a goal against the Los Angeles Kings as Golden Knights left wings William Carrier (28) and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) look on during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by defenseman Shea Theodore, not pictured, during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) looks to pass to Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore, not pictured, as Los Angeles Kings defenseman Alec Martinez (27) defends during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) and Los Angeles Kings defenseman Oscar Fantenberg (7) watch the puck fly by during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith, right, controls the puck as Los Angeles Kings center Alex Iafallo defends during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore, not pictured, scores a goal against the Los Angeles Kings as Golden Knights left wings William Carrier (28) and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) look on during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by defenseman Shea Theodore, not pictured, during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) sends the puck past Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (8) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) sends the puck past Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans cheer during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) defends as Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) looks on during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings center Alex Iafallo (19) and Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) vie for the puck during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) keeps the puck away from Los Angeles Kings defenseman Paul LaDue (38) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Golden Knights celebrate a first period goal by defenseman Shea Theodore (27) during Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save as Los Angeles Kings left wing Tanner Pearson (70) looks for a rebound during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) enters the penalty box during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) right wing Alex Tuch (89) and defenseman Jon Merrill (15) wait for the face-off during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) and Los Angeles Kings defenseman Oscar Fantenberg (7) view for the puck during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Dion Phaneuf (3) collides with Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill (15) and Los Angeles Kings left wing Adrian Kempe (9) watch the puck fly by during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Lewis (22) gets taken down by Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller (6) during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) looks on during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings center Alex Iafallo (19) moves the puck between Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) and right wing Reilly Smith (19) during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) shouts at a Los Angeles Kings player during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Lewis (22) looks to shoot past Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill (15) during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot from the Los Angeles Kings during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans shout to Los Angeles Kings players during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A Golden Knights fan looks on during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defens against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) looks to pass during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) takes a shot as Los Angeles Kings center Torrey Mitchell (71) defends during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Los Angeles Kings left wing Adrian Kempe (9) is checked by Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill (15) as Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) protects the net during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Los Angeles Kings left wing Adrian Kempe (9) carries the puck as Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill (15) follows behind during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant, center, talks with Jonathan Marchessault (81) and William Karlsson (71) during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) deflects a shot on goal as Los Angeles Kings center Jeff Carter (77) and Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) vie for the rebound during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

In early December, Golden Knights forward James Neal mentioned that he couldn’t wait to see what playoff hockey would be like in Las Vegas.

It was loud. It was intense. It was full of heavy hits.

In other words, it was everything you’d expect from the first postseason game in franchise history.

Spurred on by 18,479 towel-waving fans — the largest announced crowd of the season at T-Mobile Arena — the Knights opened on the right foot with a 1-0 victory over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals.

The Knights will look to go up 2-0 in the best-of-7 series when they host Game 2 at 7 p.m. Friday.

“It’s going to be a tight game throughout playoffs. It’s going to be those one-goal, tied-up hockey,” Knights defenseman Shea Theodore said. “I thought we did a really good job holding that lead tonight.”

Theodore scored the lone goal of the game less than four minutes into the first period, and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made it stand up with 30 saves for the Knights.

It was the 11th career playoff shutout for Fleury and his 63rd career victory in the postseason, which is tops among all active goaltenders.

Fleury stopped a backhander from Kings center Anze Kopitar midway through the third period and emerged from a pile-up without his helmet or catching glove.

His best save of the third came with 2:45 remaining when he turned aside Dustin Brown’s attempt.

“I felt good. My teammates were great, also,” Fleury said. “They helped me out a lot blocking shots and keeping guys away from the front of the net. It makes my job a little easier.”

Los Angeles, which played without regulars Jake Muzzin and Derek Forbort on defense, did it best to impose its style on the series and finished with a 68-59 advantage in hits.

But the Knights never backed down and, led by the fourth line of Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, William Carrier and Tomas Nosek, matched Los Angeles hit for hit.

“Our biggest thing was team speed and usually you don’t want to have a lot of hits because that means you don’t have the puck. But that’s just the way the game was going tonight,” Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt said. “What a catalyst Will Carrier was tonight. It was great having him back and having his energy back. That line really causes a lot of problems.

“I think at the end of the day, that’s the way you’re going to have to play it in the playoffs.”

The Knights, who were second in the league during the regular season with a 34-5-2 record when scoring first, quickly shook off any postseason jitters and matched the Kings’ physicality in the opening 20 minutes.

Carrier helped set up the Knights’ opening goal when he blasted Kings defenseman Christian Folin along the wall, one of six first-period hits by Carrier, to force a poor clearing attempt.

The Knights were able to hold the zone, and Tomas Nosek found Theodore, whose wrist shot was redirected in front of Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick at 3:23 of the first. Quick finished with 27 saves.

Fleury kept the Knights in front in the second period and also caught a break in the opening six minutes when Brown fluttered a shot over the net from close range after Drew Doughty’s blast took a hard bounce off the wall behind the Knights’ net.

Tomas Tatar had two chances for the Knights in the latter half of the period, but he was turned aside by Quick on a power play with 7:30 left and fired wide on an odd-man rush late in the second.

“I was impressed with our forwards, I really was,” Schmidt said. “They can take over a game, and I think they did it tonight.”

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.