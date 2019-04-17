Golden Knights blank Sharks to take 3-1 series lead — VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a stop during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

San Jose's Evander Kane lands a straight left to the side of Golden Knights' Colin Miller's face during the third period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vegas Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) pushes San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates a goal by left wing Max Pacioretty, not pictured, which he assisted on, during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates his goal against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) looks to score a goal past San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) tries to skate around Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) during the second period of Game 4 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) scores a goal past San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a stop amongst teammates and San Jose Sharks players during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

San Jose Sharks center Lukas Radil (52) collides with Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) readies to score on San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights players celebrate a goal by defenseman Shea Theodore (27) during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) is taken to the ice by San Jose Sharks defenseman Justin Braun (61) during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller (6) receives a high stick to the face from San Jose Sharks defenseman Brenden Dillon (4) during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans cheer on the Golden Knights as they warm up before they face off against the San Jose Sharks for Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

A wild collection of Vegas Golden Knights characters gather before the start of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) scores against San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) cheers after Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) scores against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) passes against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of Game 4 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

A shot from Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty, not pictured, flies by San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) tries to score against San Jose Sharks goaltender Aaron Dell (30) during the third period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller (6) is knocked to the ice by San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane, upper right, during the third period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates with goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) after a 5-0 victory over the San Jose Sharks in Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) holds an inflatable donut after leading his team to a 5-0 victory over the San Jose Sharks in Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) gets sent to the penalty box during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Jose Sharks right wing Barclay Goodrow (23) skates with the puck under pressure from Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans, along with mascot Chance, celebrate a goal by Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore, not pictured, during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) scores against San Jose Sharks goaltender Aaron Dell (30) during the third period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) celebrates after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the third period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) pounces on a shot by San Jose Sharks left wing Marcus Sorensen (20) with help from defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

In winning the past two games of their Western Conference quarterfinal series, the Golden Knights were forced to play two high-intensity, rough-and-tumble encounters that looked like they belonged in the Federal League.

On Tuesday, the Knights showed they can play old-time hockey, too.

Marc-Andre Fleury posted his first shutout of the postseason and Max Pacioretty pumped in two goals to help the Knights take a stranglehold on their best-of-seven series with a 5-0 win over San Jose at T-MobileArena.

Game 5 is at San Jose on Thursday, and teams that take a 3-1 lead have won the series 90.7 percent of the time.

“We get so much momentum, we get so fired up from the fans, so we’ve got to credit a lot of these quick goals to them,” Pacioretty said. “But at the same time, it wasn’t the perfect game for our group, or for theirgroup. We know we have to be better to win in their building. We definitely got better as the game went on, but at the same time, there’s some areas we want to clean up.”

Pacioretty finished with four points, as he notched his fourth straight multipoint game. Defenseman Shea Theodore tallied a spectacular goal in the first period and Alex Tuch and Jonathan Marchessault also scoredfor the Knights.

Fleury made 18 of his 28 saves in the first period and continued to outduel Sharks counterpart Martin Jones.

Fleury earned his 78th career postseason win, breaking a tie with Mike Vernon for seventh on the NHL’s all-time list. He also passed Vernon for fifth all time with his 139th career postseason appearance.

Jones allowed two goals on seven shots in the first period and was yanked in favor of Aaron Dell to start the second period. It was the sixth time in 17 career appearances against the Knights that Jones has beenpulled and the fourth time in the postseason.

“The first was busy, they had a lot of shots at the net and stuff,” Fleury said. “Our guys were good, they blocked a lot of shots. We took over after. We had a great second period, and the third period had a lot ofpower plays. They didn’t have too many shots.”

Pacioretty converted on a power play with 7:27 remaining in the second period when he picked up his own rebound and fired in his second goal of the game to put the Knights up 3-0.

Tuch and Marchessault added third-period goals.

San Jose finished with 11 penalties for 38 minutes, as frustration started to set in during the third period.

“You have to give credit to Fleury,” Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said. “He frustrated us tonight and allowed them to be in the position they were in the third period.

“We have to find a way to solve Fleury. We have to find a way to score and get great goaltending, too.”

San Jose played without center Joe Thornton, who was suspended for a Game 3 hit to the head of Knights forward Tomas Nosek, and defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic (undisclosed injury).

The Knights took the lead in the first minute of the past two games and became the first team in NHL history to score in the first 90 seconds of three straight playoff games.

Stone dropped a pass for Pacioretty, who wired a shot past Jones into the upper corner for his third postseason goal at 1:11 of the first period.

It marked the 10th time in 18 meetings against San Jose that the Knights scored in the first five minutes.

The Sharks recovered and finished the period with 18 shots on goal (10 came on three power plays), but Theodore put the Knights up 2-0 on a sparkling effort with 46.7 seconds remaining in the period.

Theodore picked up a loose puck in the neutral zone, danced between Sharks defenders Brent Burns and Brenden Dillon and showed off his hands with a slick backhand move around Jones.

“They’re in a groove right now, and they’re playing well. There’s really nothing specific,” Knights coach Gerard Gallant said. “We didn’t play our type of game the first two periods. We didn’t get off to a great start.

“Fortunately we had a great goaltender who made some big saves for us.”

Takeaways 1. Isn’t that special. The Golden Knights continued to dominate on special teams, scoring a power-play goal for the fourth straight game while killing off all four San Jose power plays. The Knights went 2-for-9 on the power play and are 6-for-22 with the man advantage in the series. 2. Making history. Right wing Mark Stone picked up two assists to become the eighth player in the past 30 seasons to record 10 or more points in his team’s first four playoff games. Stone was later joined in that club by teammate Max Pacioretty, who finished with four points and has 10 points (four goals, six assists). 3. Early shower. Sharks forward Evander Kane was held without a point for the second straight game, and the 30-goal scorer lost his cool in the third period. Kane picked up minor penalties for cross-checking and roughing along with a 10-minute misconduct, and the crowd roared its approval as he was escorted to the locker room.