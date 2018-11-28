Golden Knights blast Blackhawks, extend win streak to 4 games

Shea Theodore finished with two goals and an assist, and the Golden Knights extended their winning streak to a season-high four games with a 8-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) scores a goal past Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford (50) and defenseman Duncan Keith (2) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) trips up Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Brandon Manning (23) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks with his line mates during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) makes a pass by Chicago Blackhawks center Artem Anisimov (15) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)

Chicago Blackhawks center Dylan Strome (17) watches his first goal a a Blackhawk go into the net past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)

Chicago Blackhawks center Dylan Strome (17) scores his first goal as a Blackhawk past Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)

Chicago Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton looks at the scoreboard during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Daniel Carr (23) celebrates with teammate Tomas Nosek (92) after his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)

Chicago Blackhawks right wing John Hayden (40) clears the puck past Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) and left wing Max Pacioretty (67) as teammate Erik Gustafsson (56) look on during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)

Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brendan Perlini (11) makes a pass in front of Vegas Golden Knights left wing Daniel Carr (23) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) shoots the puck past Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford (50) and Brandon Manning (23) to score a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)

CHICAGO — Cody Eakin and Shea Theodore each finished with two goals and an assist, and the Golden Knights extended their winning streak to a season-high four games with a 8-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks Tuesday at the United Center.

Alex Tuch had a goal and an assist, while William Karlsson (power play), Ryan Reaves and Daniel Carr also scored for the Knights, who led 3-0 after the first period and set a franchise record for most goals in a game.

The previous record was seven, set Oct. 27, 2017, against Colorado and matched Feb. 21 against Calgary.

Deryk Engelland had three assists, and Ryan Carpenter, Tomas Nosek and Max Pacioretty each added two assists.

The points were Engelland’s first of the season, leaving Oscar Lindberg and Paul Stastny (injured) as the only players without a point this season.

Defenseman Nate Schmidt picked up an assist on Theodore’s second goal for his first point.

The Knights have 27 goals in their past six games and scored six goals or more three times in that span.

Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 21 saves but saw his scoreless streak end at 150:54 when the Blackhawks’ Gustav Forsling scored 29 seconds into the second period.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

