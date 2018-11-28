Golden Knights blast Blackhawks, extend win streak to 4 games

CHICAGO — Cody Eakin and Shea Theodore each finished with two goals and an assist, and the Golden Knights extended their winning streak to a season-high four games with a 8-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks Tuesday at the United Center.
Alex Tuch had a goal and an assist, while William Karlsson (power play), Ryan Reaves and Daniel Carr also scored for the Knights, who led 3-0 after the first period and set a franchise record for most goals in a game.
The previous record was seven, set Oct. 27, 2017, against Colorado and matched Feb. 21 against Calgary.
Deryk Engelland had three assists, and Ryan Carpenter, Tomas Nosek and Max Pacioretty each added two assists.
The points were Engelland’s first of the season, leaving Oscar Lindberg and Paul Stastny (injured) as the only players without a point this season.
Defenseman Nate Schmidt picked up an assist on Theodore’s second goal for his first point.
The Knights have 27 goals in their past six games and scored six goals or more three times in that span.
Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 21 saves but saw his scoreless streak end at 150:54 when the Blackhawks’ Gustav Forsling scored 29 seconds into the second period.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.
Box Score
Golden Knights 8, Blackhawks 3