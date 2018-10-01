Golden Knights/NHL

Golden Knights’ blue line opens season with questions

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2018 - 8:00 am
 

The Golden Knights’ gumbo of defensemen has just about every player type imaginable.

There are two roommates with contrasting styles. The grizzled, bearded veteran. The free agent reinforcement. The potential rising star. And so much more.

The Knights’ challenge is to blend this mix of skill and personality into a defensive corps capable of competing for a Stanley Cup while weathering some early-season drama. There’s plenty of potential — and plenty of unanswered questions.

“It’s a little unfamiliar on the back end,” defenseman Colin Miller said. “Our forwards are pretty much set. I don’t think there’s any major changes there. We’ll see what happens.”

The NHL made as many changes to the Knights’ blue line as the team did in the wake of a poor showing against the Washington Capitals in the Stanley Cup Final. Nate Schmidt was hit with a 20-game suspension for a performance-enhancing substance violation, leaving the team without one-half of its top pairing.

Free agent Nick Holden signed a two-year, $4.4 million contract and will likely skate on the second pair. Other than that, the team will hope some of its younger players step up and its veterans continue their steady play.

That means 27-year-old Brayden McNabb will again be counted on to shut down opposing top lines after excelling in the role last season. A pairing of McNabb and his roommate, Miller, has potential with Schmidt out, as Miller has the offensive skill set to complement McNabb’s defense.

The Knights could also put McNabb with Shea Theodore, another puck-mover who signed a seven-year, $36.4 million deal on Sept. 24 after missing most of training camp. Theodore, 23, was second on the team in average ice time last year behind Schmidt, and general manager George McPhee saw enough to commit to him long term.

“It’s great to have him back,” coach Gerard Gallant said.

Miller, Theodore or McNabb could also partner with Holden, who brings playmaking ability to the point, on the second pair. Steady presence Deryk Engelland, five-year veteran Jon Merrill and 30-year-old Brad Hunt should also see a lot of time on the bottom two pairs.

Two prospects could enter the equation this season as well: 19-year-old Swedish preseason sensation Erik Brannstrom and 24-year-old Jake Bischoff.

“It’s a great mix of guys. You’ve got some defensive-minded guys and some guys that are really good at getting involved offensively,” Holden said. “The D-corps doesn’t have anybody that’s going to cut corners. Everyone is working hard and working for their spot. Nobody takes anything for granted.”

How players like Miller, Merrill and others respond to potentially elevated roles is guesswork. The Knights will have a lot to figure out in front of goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury early in the season, especially with Schmidt missing for almost a quarter of the season.

“Someone’s got to step up and fill those shoes,” Engelland said. “They’re tough shoes to fill.”

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz @reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

