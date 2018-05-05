Golden Knights call Brad Marchand’s antics disrespectful

The rambunctious Boston Bruins forward has tried to get under opponents’ skin by either planting a kiss on the cheek or licking their face.

Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) is escorted to the penalty box during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) controls the puck past San Jose Sharks left wing Marcus Sorensen (20) during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) is escorted to the penalty box during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Boston, Wednesday, May 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Golden Knights players aren’t impressed by Brad Marchand’s antics.

The rambunctious Boston Bruins forward has tried to get under opponents’ skin by either planting a kiss on the cheek or licking their face. After Marchand’s tongue made contact with Tampa Bay’s Ryan Callahan in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series Friday, the NHL had seen enough and told Marchand that another episode would result in disciplinary action.

Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt said he would try to keep Marchand at stick’s length.

“You want to keep your hands far enough in front of you so he can’t get close,” Schmidt said. “I think there’s a respect thing to the game. You can say something to a guy and try and get under his skin. But I think what he’s doing is a little too much. I mean, what’s the difference between that and spitting in someone’s face?”

Knights defenseman Colin Miller played with Marchand in Boston and said he was a good teammate.

“I really liked Marchy,” Miller said. “He worked hard, and I have nothing but good things to say about him.

“I’m not focusing on that series. We’ve got enough to worry about here.”

Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury might have the solution for being kissed or licked — his mask.

“It probably wouldn’t taste too good,” Fleury said. “But we don’t have to play against him, so we don’t have to worry about it.

“He’s just trying to get under the opponent’s skin. I think it’s stupid.”

Fleury cracks top 10

With Friday’s 5-3 win over the San Jose Sharks in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals, Fleury passed Andy Moog and moved into 10th place on the NHL goaltenders’ career playoff wins list with 69.

Fleury, who has played in 124 postseason games, is two wins from tying Jacques Plante for No. 9. Patrick Roy is the career leader with 151.

Fleury gets his next chance Sunday in Game 6 at SAP Center. The Knights lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.

Taxi squad arrives

As expected, the Knights called up several members of the Chicago Wolves, their American Hockey League affiliate, on Friday. It’s unlikely they will play, but they will be available for practice when the regulars have an optional skate.

Cody Glass and Nick Suzuki, the team’s top two draft picks, and second-round pick Nic Hague were among those called up. The others are Jason Garrison, Griffin Reinhart, Stefan Matteau, Jake Bischoff, Brandon Pirri, TJ Tynan and Keegan Kolesar. Maxime Lagace joined the team last week.

Knights can join elite list

If the Knights eliminate the Sharks, they will become the third NHL team to win multiple series in their inaugural year. The 1918 Toronto Arenas and 1968 St. Louis Blues won two series apiece.

More Golden Knights: Follow Golden Knights coverage at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKni ghts and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.