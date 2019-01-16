Golden Knights can’t convert chances in loss to Jets

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Backup goaltender Laurent Brossoit turned away 43 shots, and Winnipeg scored twice in the second period to hand the Golden Knights a 4-1 loss Tuesday at Bell MTS Place.
Brandon Pirri had his eighth goal early in the third period for the Knights, who went 0-for-6 on the power play and also gave up a short-handed goal.
The Knights fired 25 shots on goal in the second period to set a season high for one period, but were unable to solve Brossoit.
Winnipeg’s Kyle Connor scored short-handed on a breakaway at 5:45 of the second, and Matthew Perreault put the Jets on top 2-0 with 3:37 left in the period after a turnover at the Knights’ blue line.
Connor and Mark Scheifele added empty-net goals to help the Jets gain a measure of revenge from the Western Conference Final won by the Knights.
