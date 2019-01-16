Golden Knights can’t convert chances in loss to Jets

Backup goaltender Laurent Brossoit turned away 43 shots, and Winnipeg scored twice in the second period to hand the Golden Knights a 4-1 loss Tuesday at Bell MTS Place.

Winnipeg Jets' Brendan Lemieux (48) battles with Vegas Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt (88) in front of Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Ja. 15, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury watches a rebound during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, Ja. 15, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Laurent Brossoit (30) stops Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Stastny (26) as Jets' Jacob Trouba (8) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Ja. 15, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Brendan Lemieux (48) battles with Vegas Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt next to Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Ja. 15, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Laurent Brossoit (30) stops Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Stastny (26) as Jets' Jacob Trouba (8) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Ja. 15, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP)

Brandon Pirri had his eighth goal early in the third period for the Knights, who went 0-for-6 on the power play and also gave up a short-handed goal.

The Knights fired 25 shots on goal in the second period to set a season high for one period, but were unable to solve Brossoit.

Winnipeg’s Kyle Connor scored short-handed on a breakaway at 5:45 of the second, and Matthew Perreault put the Jets on top 2-0 with 3:37 left in the period after a turnover at the Knights’ blue line.

Connor and Mark Scheifele added empty-net goals to help the Jets gain a measure of revenge from the Western Conference Final won by the Knights.

