ad-fullscreen
Golden Knights/NHL

Golden Knights can’t hold 2-goal lead, fall to Rangers 6-4

By Steve Carp Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2017 - 6:57 pm
 
Updated October 31, 2017 - 9:17 pm

NEW YORK — The Golden Knights lost another game Tuesday. But at least they didn’t lose another goaltender.

If nothing else, that’s a win for a team which has started four different goalies in its first 11 games as a franchise.

Maxime Lagace played better but the New York Rangers took advantage of a tripping double-minor to David Perron in the third period to eventually tie the game 4-4 and Mika Zibanejad’s wrist shot from the top of the left faceoff circle with 5:49 remaining put the Rangers ahead as they went on to a 6-4 victory at Madison Square Garden.

The Knights (8-3) lost consecutive games for the first time in their brief history after starting with an 8-1 record.

“I kind of let the team down on that one,” Perron said of his trip to the penalty box which came 4:51 into the third period. Obviously, we talked before the game we can’t take many penalties to win on the road and I was guilty of that tonight.”

Coach Gerard Gallant said: “That was the turning point. When they scored one goal on that, then we stopped playing and let them attack and we didn’t attack them.”

Ironically, it was Perron who had give his team a two-goal lead when he converted the franchise’s first-ever penalty shot with 1:01 remaining in the second period. Perron was in the clear when he was hooked from behind and awarded the penalty shot.

Perron calmly skated in, gave a little head-and-shoulder fake and slid the puck along the ice past Henrik Lundqvist to put the Knights ahead 4-2 entering the third period.

“I thought about going backhand but I decided to go a different way,” Perron said. “I’m just glad it worked.”

Lagace (pronounced La-GASS-say) started for the first time as an NHL goalie and went the distance, stopping 32 of the 37 shots he faced as Michael Grabner’s empty-net goal with 1:14 to play sealed the win. Lagace replaced Oscar Dansk in the second period of Monday’s 6-3 loss to the New York Islanders in Brooklyn and surrendered four goals in 11 shots.

Dansk was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury Tuesday and was headed back to Las Vegas to receive treatment. Dylan Ferguson, who has been playing in junior hockey with the Kamloops Blazers, was called up as Lagace’s emergency backup.

“It’s not the result we wanted but I felt more comfortable,” Lagace said. “I’m taking the experience in and having fun with all of that. I wish we won (Tuesday) but it’s going to be refocus for the next game (Thursday at Boston).”

Gallant said don’t blame Lagace for the third-period collapse.

“Max was fine,” Gallant said. “They got five goals and it’s not on Max. Max had nothing to do with us losing the hockey game tonight. It was our lack of coverage in the D zone. The kid played solid. It’s nothing on him.

“We sat back and let them take it to us in the third period. That’s two nights in a row we pissed away points. We’ve played four good periods here and we have to play for 60 minutes.”

For the Rangers, it was a much-needed win as they climbed out of the Metropolitan Division cellar improving to 4-7-2. On top of that, the events of early Tuesday afternoon in lower Manhattan weighed on the minds of the players and the 17,294 fans at the Garden as the normally festive mood was tempered by the incident.

“We were trying to play for the whole city and for all the families involved,” Zibanejad said.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
Golden Edge: Knights drop second straight game
Bryan Salmond recaps the Golden Knights' loss to the New York Rangers, including Maxime Lagace's first start for Las Vegas.
Golden Edge: Dansk goes down, Knights lose
Ed Graney and Steve Carp recap the Golden Knights loss in Brooklyn to the New York Islanders, including Oscar Dansk going down with an injury and what that means going forward for Vegas.
Vegas Golden Knights on their loss to the New York Islanders
The players who spoke in the locker room following the Golden Knights loss to the Islanders agree that they have to take the positives away from their setback on the road and look to improve when they face the New York Rangers on Tuesday.
Gallant on the Golden Knights loss to the Islanders
Following the Vegas Golden Knights road loss to the New York Islanders, head coach Gerard Gallant talks about the mistakes the team made and the injuries to their goalies.
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare loves the way the Golden Knights play for each other
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare warns looking ahead could come back to haunt the Golden Knights on the team's upcoming road trip that starts on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant expects Golden Knights to be challenged on six-game road trip
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant doesn’t want his team looking too far ahead. The Knights begin a six-game road trip on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017 against the Islanders. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Reilly Smith says Golden Knights' early success will help on road trip
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith says momentum is important, especially when it’s positive, heading into the team's lengthy road trip. The Knights begin a six-game road trip on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017 against the Islanders. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights rout Avalanche 7-0
Review-Journal reporters Steve Carp and David Schoen recap tonight's Golden Knights 7-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche. The Golden Knights are now 8-1 before heading out on the road for six away games.
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on team's fast start
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks about the team's fast start Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward James Neal on team's historic 7-1 start
Golden Knights forward James Neal talks about the expansion team's historic start Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on center Vadim Shipachyov
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant answers whether Vadim Shipachyov has played up to his expectations Monday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights continue implausible start in NHL
The Vegas Golden Knights are off to the best start for an expansion franchise in NHL history. The Golden Knights beat the Chicago Blackhawks to become the first expansion team to win seven of their first eight NHL games. Vegas has won four straight games and sit in second place of the Western Conference.
Gallant: People weren't expecting us to beat Chicago
The Vegas Golden Knights are off to a record-breaking start for their first season. Head coach Gerard Gallant says their win over the Chicago Blackhawks was not expected.
MacKenzie on the Chicago Blackhawks' fans taking over the T-Mobile Arena
Peter MacKenzie, whose dad played with the original Chicago Blackhawks team, speaks with Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney about the team's fans and how they will likely take over the T-Mobile Arena when they play the Golden Knights.
Maxime Lagace ready for whatever role Golden Knights have for him
The goaltender is reunited with Chicago Wolves teammate Oscar Dansk. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant talks following the Knights' win over the St. Louis Blues
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks about the Golden Knights' win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, and what needs to be improved before the next game.
Reilly Smith Talks About Synergy With The Team
Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith talks about how the team's synergy has improved throughout the beginning of the season following the team's 3-2 overtime win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
William Karlsson On Scoring Winning Goal Against Blues
Golden Knights center William Karlsson talks about scoring the winning goal in overtime against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Golden Knights Goaltender on His NHL Debut
Golden Knights Goaltender Oscar Dansk talks about making his NHL debut on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault on injury
Injured Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault talks Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, after practice at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coach Gerard Gallant on Golden Knights injuries
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant gives an injury update Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights goaltender Oscar Dansk on callup
Golden Knights goaltender Oscar Dansk talks about being called up to the NHL on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland says team won’t change way they play vs. Blues
The Knights face the West’s best team Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, at T-Mobile Arena. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights’ hot start, what to expect going forward
Review-Journal Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and reporters Steve Carp and David Schoen discuss the Golden Knights’ hot start, the status of goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and what to expect from the team moving forward.
Golden Edge: Knights beat Blues in OT
Review-Journal reporters Steve Carp and David Schoen talk about the Golden Knights' win against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, and the injury Malcolm Subban suffered during the game.
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch talks about his father
Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch talks after practice Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, at City National Arena about his father being at the game Tuesday. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights center Cody Eakin on the increase in faceoff violations
Golden Knights center Cody Eakin talks about the increase in faceoff violations Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Reilly Smith says the team is riding a high right now
With the Golden Knights securing their fifth victory during their home stand at the T-Mobile Arena, Reilly Smith says what's motivating the team and also addresses how they can improve.
Golden Edge: Golden Knights Snag OT Win over Buffalo
Bryan Salmond, Ed Graney, Steve Carp and David Schoen discuss the Golden Knights win over the Buffalo Sabres, which saw the Golden Knights lose a 3-goal lead before winning in overtime.
Perron on his game-winning goal in OT
David Perron scored the game-winning goal for the Vegas Golden Knights to defeat the Buffalo Sabres in overtime.
Golden Knights players stand ready to help Las Vegas heal following Sunday's mass shootings
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill discusses what it means to him and the team to offer help to the community following the mass shooting that took place on Sunday.
Clayton Stoner anxious for Golden Knights training camp to begin
Defenseman Clayton Stoner is hoping to bounce back from abdominal surgery and make the Golden Knights roster. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alex Tuch talks about Golden Knights rookie camp
Forward Alex Tuch has played well at the Golden Knights rookie camp. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Reid Duke ready to lead at Golden Knights rookie camp
Free agent forward Reid Duke's goal is to make the NHL this season with the Golden Knights. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rocky Thompson is ready for Golden Knights rookie camp
Chicago Wolves coach Rocky Thompson will oversee the Golden Knights rookie camp at City National Arena in Las Vegas. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith on giving back to community
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith speaks at the Coast X Coast Foundation's Ride for the Fallen on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Pkwy Tavern. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Golden Knights/NHL Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like