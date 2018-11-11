Golden Knights can’t hold lead, fall to Canadiens, 5-4

Tomas Tatar scored the tiebreaking goal with 7:43 remaining in the third period, as the Golden Knights suffered a deflating 5-4 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at Bell Centre.

Vegas Golden Knights' Brad Hunt (77) scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Antti Niemi as Canadiens' Karl Alzner defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Carpenter, left, upends Montreal Canadiens' Daniel Audette during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty (67) checks Montreal Canadiens' Jeff Petry during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault, right, reacts after scoring against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Antti Niemi as Canadiens' Karl Alzner (27) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty warms up prior to an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Antti Niemi as Canadiens' Karl Alzner (27) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty takes a shot on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Antti Niemi during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

MONTREAL — Tomas Tatar scored the tiebreaking goal with 7:43 remaining in the third period, as the Golden Knights suffered a deflating 5-4 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at Bell Centre.

Tatar, who was traded from the Knights in the deal for Max Pacioretty, made a move around defenseman Shea Theodore and tucked a backhand past Marc-Andre Fleury.

The Knights caught a break early in the third period to take a 4-3 lead. William Karlsson’s drive from the left wing was stopped by Montreal goaltender Antti Niemi, but the rebound went off Matthew Peca and trickled over the goal line.

The Canadiens tied the game at 9:20 of the third when Andrew Shaw flipped in a rebound for his second goal of the game.

Montreal scored three unanswered goals in 3:53 of the second period to take the lead.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi set up Charles Hudon for the Canadiens’ first goal, and Andrew Shaw tied the score 2-2 when his shot trickled under Marc-Andre Fleury at 7:09 of the period.

Kotkaniemi, the No. 3 pick in the June draft, gave the Canadiens the lead at 9:57 when he was left alone in front after Shea Theodore went to retrieve his stick after it was knocked out of his hands.

Alex Tuch evened the score 3-3 when he collected his own rebound and beat Niemi with 5:26 remaining in the second period.

Brad Hunt scored on the power play with 2:20 remaining in the first period to put the Knights on top 1-0, and Jonathan Marchessault was credited with a goal 57 seconds later when Reilly Smith banked the puck off his linemate.

Max Pacioretty was honored prior to the opening faceoff with a two-minute tribute video and received a loud ovation.

