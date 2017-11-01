Golden Knights can’t hold two-goal lead, fall to Rangers 6-4

Mika Zibanejad’s wrist shot from the top of the left faceoff circle broke a 4-4 tie with 5:49 remaining and the New York Rangers rallied with four goals in the third period to catch and overtake the Golden Knights, 6-4, Tuesday.

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Maxime Lagace (33) stops a shot on the goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal as New York Rangers' Ryan McDonagh (27) skates past them during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) New York Rangers as the Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a goal by Reilly Smith during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Vegas Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) and New York Rangers' Michael Grabner (40) fight for control of the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Maxime Lagace (33) reacts as the puck shot by New York Rangers' Mats Zuccarello gets past him for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) and New York Rangers' Ryan McDonagh (27) fights for control of the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Vegas Golden Knights' Oscar Lindberg (24) celebrates his goal with teammates Alex Tuch (89) and Erik Haula (56) after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Vegas Golden Knights' Oscar Lindberg (24) shoots the puck past New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) for a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Vegas Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek (92) passes the puck away from New York Rangers' Ryan McDonagh (27) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing James Neal, left, and goalie Maxime Lagace, react as New York Rangers center David Desharnais (51) and Jimmy Vesey (26) skate past him after Vesey scored a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Maxime Lagace (33) reacts as the puck shot by New York Rangers' Mats Zuccarello gets past him for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK — Mika Zibanejad’s wrist shot from the top of the left faceoff circle broke a 4-4 tie with 5:49 remaining and the New York Rangers rallied with four goals in the third period to catch and overtake the Golden Knights, 6-4, Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

The Knights (8-3) lost consecutive games for the first time in their brief history after starting with an 8-1 record.

They had a 4-2 lead going into the final period but the Rangers responded with four unanswered goals, two on the power play, to get back into it and hung on for the win as Michael Grabner scored an empty-net goal with 1:14 remaining to seal it.

Reilly Smith scored twice and Oscar Lindberg and David Perron had the other Knights goals. Perron was awarded the first penalty shot in franchise history when he was impeded from behind with 1:01 remaining in the second period. Perron calmly skated in, gave a little shoulder fake and slid the puck past Henrik Lundqvist to put the Knights ahead 4-2 entering the third period.

Maxime Lagace started for the first time as an NHL goalie and went the distance. Lagace replaced Oscar Dansk in the second period of Monday’s 6-3 loss to the New York Islanders in Brooklyn and surrendered four goals in 11 shots. He was the fourth different goalie to start for the Knights in the franchise’s brief 11-game history.

Dansk was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury Tuesday and was headed back to Las Vegas to receive treatment. Dylan Ferguson, who has been playing in junior hockey with the Kamloops Blazers, was called up as Lagace’s emergency backup.

The Knights’ next game is Thursday in Boston against the Bruins.

