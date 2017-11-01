Golden Knights can’t hold two-goal lead, fall to Rangers 6-4

NEW YORK — Mika Zibanejad’s wrist shot from the top of the left faceoff circle broke a 4-4 tie with 5:49 remaining and the New York Rangers rallied with four goals in the third period to catch and overtake the Golden Knights, 6-4, Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.
The Knights (8-3) lost consecutive games for the first time in their brief history after starting with an 8-1 record.
They had a 4-2 lead going into the final period but the Rangers responded with four unanswered goals, two on the power play, to get back into it and hung on for the win as Michael Grabner scored an empty-net goal with 1:14 remaining to seal it.
Reilly Smith scored twice and Oscar Lindberg and David Perron had the other Knights goals. Perron was awarded the first penalty shot in franchise history when he was impeded from behind with 1:01 remaining in the second period. Perron calmly skated in, gave a little shoulder fake and slid the puck past Henrik Lundqvist to put the Knights ahead 4-2 entering the third period.
Maxime Lagace started for the first time as an NHL goalie and went the distance. Lagace replaced Oscar Dansk in the second period of Monday’s 6-3 loss to the New York Islanders in Brooklyn and surrendered four goals in 11 shots. He was the fourth different goalie to start for the Knights in the franchise’s brief 11-game history.
Dansk was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury Tuesday and was headed back to Las Vegas to receive treatment. Dylan Ferguson, who has been playing in junior hockey with the Kamloops Blazers, was called up as Lagace’s emergency backup.
The Knights’ next game is Thursday in Boston against the Bruins.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.
Three takeaways from Tuesday’s game:
1. The “New” Garden is fantastic. The recent remodeling of Madison Square Garden is amazing. The seats. The wide concourses. The big scoreboard. The “Bridge” seats. James Dolan deserves credit for getting the Garden modern. Too bad the Knights don’t come back until next year.
2. Cody Eakin is a 200-foot player. It’s one of Gerard Gallant’s favorite phrases. But in Eakin’s case, it’s true. He’s one of the best at coming back and helping in the defensive zone and he came up with the puck that led to David Perron’s late second-period breakaway and ultimately, the franchise’s first penalty shot, which Perron converted to make it 4-2.
3. Shea Theodore will adjust. The game is quicker at this level than what the defenseman was used to playing in the AHL with the Chicago Wolves. He seemed just a tick behind and had a horrible turnover during a second period power play when he attempted a back pass in his own zone that was intercepted. Fortunately for Theodore, the Knights regained possession and no harm was done.
— Steve Carp