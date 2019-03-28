Golden Knights’ Carpenter earns Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy nomination

Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Carpenter (40) shoots the puck against the St. Louis Blues during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 25, 2019 in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Dilip Vishwanat)

Ryan Carpenter thought the San Jose Sharks placing him on waivers in December 2017 might have been the end of his NHL career.

Instead, it was only the beginning.

The Golden Knights picked the 28-year-old up Dec. 13, 2017 and he’s been a steady presence in the lineup this season. He took advantage of his second chance, which is why the Las Vegas chapter of the Pro Hockey Writers Association nominated him for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. The award is given to the player who best demonstrates “qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.”

“I’m an older guy and I figured if they were sending me down and they were giving some other guys looks that maybe my shot there was kind of done,” Carpenter said. “My wife and I just prayed that God would surprise us that day and getting picked up by Vegas — I still didn’t play for a while — but just to get a second chance and eventually get in the lineup, it was special.”

Carpenter played three collegiate seasons at Bowling Green State University and was in his third American Hockey League season before making his NHL debut with the Sharks at 24-years-old. He played 28 games over three seasons before they cut him loose, and the Knights were happy to snap up the defensive-minded forward.

The team didn’t make him a lineup regular for more than a month but since then he’s appeared in 99 of 115 games. That made him one of 31 Masterton nominees this season, and he’ll find out if he wins by the NHL’s annual awards show. A date for the show, which will be held in Las Vegas, has not been announced.

“It’s an honor,” Carpenter said. “I was picked up on waivers and just given a second chance last year to be part of a winning team. It’s been special, my time here and I’m definitely honored to be nominated.”

