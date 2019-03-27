Golden Knights center Paul Stastny back on campus in Denver

Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Stastny (26) shoots the puck for a miss under pressure from Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

DENVER — The next stop on the Paul Stastny mini reunion tour: his college stomping ground.

The Golden Knights held practice Tuesday at Magness Arena on the campus of the University of Denver, where Stastny played for two seasons.

As the players skated laps to loosen up, Stastny made sure to point out the 2005 NCAA national champions banner hanging from the rafters.

“I’ve just got to make sure guys see it so they know that I’m not lying,” said Stastny, a member of that Pioneers squad. “Guys were trying to chirp me.”

This two-game road trip served as a quick trip down memory lane for the 33-year-old Stastny.

It culminates Wednesday when the Knights face his former team, the Colorado Avalanche, at Pepsi Center.

“And we played Winnipeg (on Thursday),” he added. “The last three in four (games) have been basically the path of my career so far.”

In two seasons at Denver from 2004 to 2006, Stastny posted 98 points (36 goals, 62 assists) in 81 games before he signed with the Avalanche.

He played eight seasons with Colorado and spends his summers in Denver skating and training at Magness Arena. But Stastny noted that Tuesday was the first time he’s practiced there with an NHL team.

The back-to-school trip also allowed Stastny to spend some time Tuesday chatting with this year’s Denver hockey team, which includes Knights draft pick defenseman Slava Demin (2018, fourth round) and opens play in the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

“To me this is like a second home just because of how much time I spent, especially probably the last five or six years I’ve been spending full summers here in Denver, working out full-time here,” Stastny said. “To me, I basically know everyone around the rink and see those guys because they do so much for me in the summer time, so it’s always good to see them.”

Stastny received a loud ovation while being shown on the video scoreboard during the first period Monday in St. Louis, where he grew up and spent three-plus seasons with the Blues.

His father, Peter, was in attendance, and Paul flashed his toothless smile on the bench, raised his stick in acknowledgment and thanked the fans at Enterprise Center.

Stastny, who signed a three-year, $19.5 million contract with the Knights as a free agent, missed two months with a right knee injury at the beginning of the season.

But he used the time off to get stronger and said he came back a couple of pounds heavier and feeling more powerful on the ice.

Since Dec. 14 when Stastny returned, he leads the Knights in scoring with 37 points (10 goals, 27 assists) in the 43 games.

“He’s really good in the faceoff circle, I’ve really noticed that,” linemate Mark Stone said. “When you have an (offensive) zone draw, you have to be ready for it and get a play because he’s going to win the majority of his faceoffs. Just the little intangibles that you hope to see from a hockey player.”

With the playoffs approaching, Stastny’s experience will be a valuable resource. He has 20 goals and 50 points in 72 career postseason games.

“I don’t think we’re peaking early. I think we’re just playing right,” Stastny said. “Since we traded for Stoney, when we have a full lineup, it’s exciting to see what we have, and I think we know what our potential is. I think a lot of guys are excited for that.”

Game day ■ Who: Golden Knights at Avalanche ■ When: 7 p.m. Wednesday ■ Where: Pepsi Center, Denver ■ TV: NBCSN (Cox 38/1038, DirecTV 220, CenturyLink 640/1640, DISH 159) ■ Radio: KRLV (98.9 FM, 1340 AM) ■ Line: Off