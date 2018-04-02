Golden Knights center William Karlsson named NHL’s First Star

Golden Knights center William Karlsson was named the NHL’s First Star for the week ending April 1, the league announced Monday.
Karlsson topped all skaters with nine points (three goals, six assists) in four games, and his spectacular breakaway goal in the third period Saturday against San Jose helped the Knights clinch the Pacific Division title.
He is the second player from the Knights to earn the league’s First Star, joining Jonathan Marchessault (week ending Nov. 26).
A lot of offense and a lot of defense coming from your @Molson_Canadian Three Stars of the Week!
⭐ @WKarlsson71
⭐⭐ @ARaanta31
⭐⭐⭐ @Jackeichel15
Details: https://t.co/pC239odQDv pic.twitter.com/R8KWxEwmmP
— NHL (@NHL) April 2, 2018
Karlsson had three points and became the eighth player in NHL history to score 40 goals for a team in its inaugural season in the Knights’ 4-1 victory over Colorado on March 26.
He had an assist in Wednesday’s loss to Arizona before collecting three points (one goal, two assists) in an overtime win over St. Louis on Saturday.
On Saturday, Karlsson scored arguably the goal of the season when he tucked his stick between his legs and flipped the puck over Sharks goaltender Martin Jones for his second short-handed goal of the week.
ARE YOU FREAKING SERIOUS RIGHT NOW!?@WKarlsson71…. HOW!? pic.twitter.com/JJvMz41f8n
— NHL (@NHL) April 1, 2018
The victory made the Knights the first modern-era expansion team from any of the four North American professional sports leagues to start from scratch and finish first in its division (excluding mergers and all-expansion divisions).
Karlsson is tied for third in the league with 42 goals and shares the team lead in points (75) with Jonathan Marchessault.
