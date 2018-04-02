Golden Knights center William Karlsson named NHL’s First Star

Karlsson topped all skaters with nine points (three goals, six assists) in four games.

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrates his goal against the San Jose Sharks as Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) looks on during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends the goal as Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights players celebrate the goal by center William Karlsson (71) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrates his goal against the San Jose Sharks during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 31, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) score a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson was named the NHL’s First Star for the week ending April 1, the league announced Monday.

Karlsson topped all skaters with nine points (three goals, six assists) in four games, and his spectacular breakaway goal in the third period Saturday against San Jose helped the Knights clinch the Pacific Division title.

He is the second player from the Knights to earn the league’s First Star, joining Jonathan Marchessault (week ending Nov. 26).

Karlsson had three points and became the eighth player in NHL history to score 40 goals for a team in its inaugural season in the Knights’ 4-1 victory over Colorado on March 26.

He had an assist in Wednesday’s loss to Arizona before collecting three points (one goal, two assists) in an overtime win over St. Louis on Saturday.

On Saturday, Karlsson scored arguably the goal of the season when he tucked his stick between his legs and flipped the puck over Sharks goaltender Martin Jones for his second short-handed goal of the week.

The victory made the Knights the first modern-era expansion team from any of the four North American professional sports leagues to start from scratch and finish first in its division (excluding mergers and all-expansion divisions).

Karlsson is tied for third in the league with 42 goals and shares the team lead in points (75) with Jonathan Marchessault.

