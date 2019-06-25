Golden Knights center William Karlsson talks about his new deal
Golden Knights center William Karlsson addressed the media at City National Arena a day after signing a new long-term deal with the team.
Karlsson is set to make $5.9 million per season over the next eight years.
General manager George McPhee also spoke to the media.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.