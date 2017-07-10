Golden Knights’ chief marketing officer leaves team

Chief Marketing Officier Nehme Abouzeid has left the Golden Knights, according to a post on his private Facebook.com page.

Nehme E. Abouzeid, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for the Vegas Golden Knight NHL team, speaks during Preview Las Vegas at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jeffscheid

Chief marketing officer Nehme Abouzeid has left the Golden Knights, according to the team.

His departure comes less than three weeks after the NHL Expansion Draft and Entry Draft in which the Knights filled out their initial roster. The team has yet to announce someone to the position.

Abouzeid posted on Facebook: “Pro hockey effectively launched in Vegas. City excited. Team drafted. Brand rolled out. Flagship store opened. Fan base engaged and growing. Looking forward to the next journey helping other companies and brands do the same. Look for my own firm launching soon in Vegas …”

Abouzeid came to the Knights in November from Wynn Las Vegas, where he had spent the previous three years handling the marketing and international branding efforts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.