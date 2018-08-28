Golden Knights’ City National Arena becomes ‘fortress’ — PHOTOS

City National Arena, the Golden Knights’ practice facility, recently underwent renovations to give the arena more of a “Fortress” flair.
Renovations include a large castle structure built around the scoreboards, refacing the front desk to give a stone-like appearance, and a grand entrance to the Knights’ team shop, The Arsenal.
