Golden Knights claim forward Ryan Carpenter off waivers

The Golden Knights claimed forward Ryan Carpenter off waivers from San Jose on Wednesday and reassigned Stefan Matteau to the American Hockey League.

To make room for the 26-year-old Carpenter, the Knights assigned forward Stefan Matteau to Chicago of the American Hockey League.

Carpenter is not expected to be in the lineup Thursday when the Knights host the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins at T-Mobile Arena.

“I’ve seen him play a couple of games, but I don’t know much about him at all,” Knights coach Gerard Gallant said Wednesday afternoon before the transaction was made official by the team. “I’ll know a lot more about him in the next couple of days.”

Carpenter had one assist in 16 games with the Sharks before being waived. In 28 career NHL appearances, the 6-foot, 200-pounder has five points (two goals and three assists) and six penalty minutes.

Carpenter spent the majority of last season with the San Jose Barracuda in the AHL and had 39 points (14 goals, 25 assists) in 54 games. He led the Barracuda in scoring with 55 points (18 goals, 37 assists) in 66 games during the 2015-16 season.

Carpenter also earned the AHL’s Yanick Dupre Memorial Award for community service in 2016 with the Barracuda.

Carpenter, who grew up in Oviedo, Florida, signed a two-year, $1.3 million contract in June before he was protected by the Sharks in the expansion draft.

NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the Knights scouted Carpenter extensively last season before the expansion draft.

“He was a good two-way forward when I played against him with the Barracuda,” Knights defenseman Shea Theodore said. “He was always a good player, and it’s good to have him on our team.”

Matteau had one assist during his five-game stint with the Knights.

Stretch it out

Colin Miller leads the Knights’ defensemen in scoring with 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) through 30 games and has been an integral part of the team’s transition game.

Miller found Reilly Smith with a long outlet pass during the second period Tuesday against Carolina on the tying goal.

His cross-ice feed Friday at Nashville set up Erik Haula’s tying goal late in the third period, and Miller hit Alex Tuch with a lead pass for the first goal against Arizona on Dec. 3.

“It’s a good transition team, and any good team in the NHL has got a good transition game. And I think Colin leads the way,” Gallant said. “He’s made some great passes, and he’s got good vision, and he’s an offensive guy that’s playing much better defensively this year, too. We really like where his game’s gone.”

Carrier out

Gallant ruled out forward William Carrier for Thursday’s game. He remains on the injured-reserve list and has not played since Nov. 25 at Arizona.

Carrier practiced in a red, noncontact jersey Monday and Tuesday, but was not one of the six skaters on the ice Wednesday at City National Arena during the Knights’ optional skate.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.