Golden Knights claim Stanley Cup opener behind Nosek’s 2 goals

Tomas Nosek’s two third-period goals lifted the Golden Knights to a 6-4 victory over the Washington Capitals in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) celebrates his goal against the Washington Capitals during the third period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) scores a first-period goal against Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) during Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, May 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) gives up a first-period goal during Vegas' Game 1 matchup with the Washington Capitals during the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, May 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a second period goal by right wing Reilly Smith (19) during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between the Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrates a goal against Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) scores against Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between the Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) celebrates a goal by defenseman Colin Miller, not pictured, against Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller (6) celebrates his goal against the Washington Capitals during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller, not pictured, during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights players celebrate a goal by Golden Knights center William Karlsson, second from left, against the Washington Capitals during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights players celebrate a goal by Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller against the Washington Capitals during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) gets the puck past Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) for a goal during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between the Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a first period goal by center William Karlsson (71) in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between the Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save in the first period during Vegas' Game 1 matchup with the Washington Capitals during the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, May 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save with the help of defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) against Capitals right wing Jay Beagle (83) in the first period during Vegas' Game 1 matchup with the Washington Capitals during the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, May 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) makes a first-period save against Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) during Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, May 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against the Washington Capitals during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) sends the puck past Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) battles for the puck between Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) and right wing T.J. Oshie (77) during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing David Perron (57) looks on during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A shot goes past Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) moves the puck against the Golden Knights during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith, not pictured, during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) celebrates with center Jonathan Marchessault (81) after scoring a second-period goal against Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) during Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, May 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) celebrates with teammates Jonathan Marchessault (81), Deryk Engelland (5), Shea Theodore (27) and William Karlsson (71) after scoring a second-period goal during Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals with the Washington Capitals on Monday, May 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) makes a second-period save during Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals against the Golden Knights on Monday, May 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) makes a second-period save during Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals against the Golden Knights on Monday, May 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) makes a second-period save against Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) during Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, May 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Nosek scored midway through the final period to put the Knights ahead and added an empty-net goal with 2.7 seconds left as the Knights grabbed a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series that continues Wednesday at 5 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

Colin Miller, William Karlsson, Reilly Smith and Ryan Reaves scored for the Knights. Brett Connolly, Nicklas Backstrom, John Carlson and Tom Wilson notched goals for the Capitals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

