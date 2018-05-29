Golden Knights claim Stanley Cup opener behind Nosek’s 2 goals

Tomas Nosek’s two third-period goals lifted the Golden Knights to a 6-4 victory over the Washington Capitals in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday at T-Mobile Arena.
Nosek scored midway through the final period to put the Knights ahead and added an empty-net goal with 2.7 seconds left as the Knights grabbed a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series that continues Wednesday at 5 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.
Colin Miller, William Karlsson, Reilly Smith and Ryan Reaves scored for the Knights. Brett Connolly, Nicklas Backstrom, John Carlson and Tom Wilson notched goals for the Capitals.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.