Golden Knights clinch playoff berth

The Golden Knights are headed back to the playoffs.

Colorado’s 3-2 shootout win at home over Arizona on Friday night officially made it impossible for the Coyotes to catch the Knights for third place in the Pacific Division.

Arizona could still get to 90 points, but Vegas would own the tiebreaker.

The Knights, who trailed Minnesota 3-1 at home when the Avalanche wrapped up their victory, needed either a win or a Coyotes loss on Friday night to clinch their spot.

If the season ended today, Vegas would open up at San Jose in the first round.

The Knights won the Western Conference before falling to Washington in the Stanley Cup Final last year in their inaugural season.

