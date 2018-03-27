Golden Knights clinch playoff berth with win over Colorado

They’re in.
William Karlsson reached 40 goals when he scored into an empty net with 15.4 seconds remaining and added two assists, and the Golden Knights officially clinched a playoff berth with a 4-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at T-Mobile Arena.
Marc-Andre Fleury had 28 saves for the Knights (48-21-7, 103 points), who became the first expansion team to qualify for the playoffs in its inaugural season since the league expanded for the 1967-68 season.
Jonathan Marchessault and Shea Theodore each finished with a goal and an assist.
Alex Tuch also scored to help the Knights maintain a six-point lead over the San Jose Sharks in the Pacific Division.
It was the 200th career victory for coach Gerard Gallant, while Fleury tied Grant Fuhr for 11th all time with his 403rd career victory.
