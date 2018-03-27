Golden Knights clinch playoff berth with win over Colorado

They’re in. William Karlsson reached 40 goals when he scored into an empty net with 15.4 seconds remaining and the Golden Knights officially clinched a playoff berth with a 4-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) jumps up to catch the puck while playing the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 26, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Tomas Tatar (90) celebrates a goal by Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 26, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov (1) gets scored on by Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault, not pictured, as Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 26, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) controls the puck as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Patrik Nemeth (12) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 26, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot from the Colorado Avalanche during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 26, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson (6) falls to the ice in front ofr Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) and right wing Alex Tuch (89) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 26, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) controls the puck as Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 26, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Colorado Avalanche center Carl Soderberg (34) and Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill (15) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 26, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov (1) blocks a shot from Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 26, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) fights for the puck against Colorado Avalanche left wing Matt Nieto (83) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 26, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) jumps up to catch the puck while playing the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 26, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A Golden Knights fan reacts after a series of blocks by goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 26, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) attempts a shot past Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard (49) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 26, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights players celebrate a goal by right wing Alex Tuch (89) against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 26, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A Golden Knights fan reacts after a series of blocks by goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 26, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Marc-Andre Fleury had 28 saves for the Knights (48-21-7, 103 points), who became the first expansion team to qualify for the playoffs in its inaugural season since the league expanded for the 1967-68 season.

Jonathan Marchessault and Shea Theodore each finished with a goal and an assist.

Alex Tuch also scored to help the Knights maintain a six-point lead over the San Jose Sharks in the Pacific Division.

It was the 200th career victory for coach Gerard Gallant, while Fleury tied Grant Fuhr for 11th all time with his 403rd career victory.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.