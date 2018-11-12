Golden Knights close road trip with loss to Bruins

Cody Eakin scored the lone goal for the Golden Knights in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Sunday at TD Garden.

Vegas Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban (30) stops the puck as Boston Bruins' Sean Kuraly (52) looks for a rebound during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Boston Bruins' Zdeno Chara (33) battles Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON — Cody Eakin scored the lone goal for the Golden Knights in a 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Sunday at TD Garden.

The Knights finished 1-3 on their road trip through the Atlantic Division.

Coach Gerard Gallant broke up the top line of William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith in the second period in hopes of finding an offensive spark, but to little avail.

Marchessault joined Eakin and Alex Tuch on one line, and that group connected with 9:05 remaining in the second when Tuch drove hard to the net and sent a one-hand pass to Eakin in front to cut Boston’s lead to 3-1.

Eakin is second on the Knights with five goals.

Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban finished with 33 saves against the team that waived him before the start of last season. He made a costly gaffe with 2:09 to go in the first period when he ventured out of his crease and couldn’t get his stick on the puck after Sean Kuraly’s hard dump-in banked straight off the boards toward the front of the net.

Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon pounced on the loose puck and put it into the open net for a 2-0 lead and his first career NHL goal in his fifth game.

Danton Heinen converted at the back post after a feed from Anders Bjork 2:54 into the game to give the Bruins the lead.

Brad Marchand added a goal 58 seconds into the second period to put the Bruins on top 3-0. David Pastrnak tallied his league-leading 16th goal late in the third on a 5-on-3 power play.

Jaroslav Halak finished with 37 saves for Boston one night after he made 40 saves in a victory over Toronto.

