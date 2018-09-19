Golden Knights’ Cody Glass misses practice with injury

Prized Golden Knights prospect Cody Glass missed Tuesday morning’s practice at City National Arena because of an injury after leaving Monday’s practice early.
Coach Gerard Gallant said he wasn’t too concerned about the injury to the 19-year-old center, who was the first-ever draft pick of the Knights when he went sixth overall in 2017.
“He had a minor (lower-body) injury yesterday,” Gallant said. “He’s day to day basically. I don’t think it’s going to be too long at all.”
The Knights had a brief practice Tuesday morning and nixed a planned scrimmage before the players assigned to play Tuesday night’s preseason game in Colorado left for the airport.
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare took a shot to his midsection but stayed on the ice. Gallant said the durable veteran forward was fine.
Brannstrom gets extended look
Young defenseman Erik Brannstrom was one of a few players on the active roster for Tuesday’s game who also played in the preseason opener Sunday.
The Knights are giving the 19-year-old an extended look in camp to determine if he’s ready to fill one of the defensive openings created by the suspension of Nate Schmidt and the still-unsigned Shea Theodore.
Gallant said while Brannstrom showed flashes of outstanding play, particularly with his passes and on the power play, he also skated himself into trouble at times. But Gallant added that he wouldn’t tell Brannstrom to change his style of play.
“You let him play his game,” Gallant said. “He’s going to get better. He’s only 19 years old. He’s going to get better, and he’s going to gain experience. He didn’t make bad mistakes, just things you have to correct a little bit. The NHL has really good players and really good forechecking systems. Sometimes you have to move the puck quicker than he did. We really like his game.
“We’re not going to change him a whole lot.”
Billy with the good hair
William Karlsson was pleased with how his new Las Vegas Athletic Club commercial turned out. Well, at least the part he cared about the most.
“It was pretty cool,” he said. “My hair looked great, so that’s all that really matters.”
Welcome Wild Bill 🤠#VegasGoldenKnights #WildBill #VGK pic.twitter.com/VV8NaeYKaC
— LVAC (@lvac) September 13, 2018
Karlsson is shown skating and working out in the 25-second ad with his hair in a variety of styles.
“It was a long day, but the crew was really nice,” Karlsson said. “They made it easy.”
He also said he got to keep the membership card shown on camera with No. 71.
Golden Knights release several players
The Golden Knights made several roster moves before Tuesday night’s game at Colorado.
Xavier Bouchard, Ryan Chyzowski, Connor Corcoran, Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Ben Jones and Jake Leschyshyn were released from training camp and have rejoined their junior teams.
Alex Gallant, Ryan Wagner, Matthew Weis were released from training camp and will join the Chicago Wolves’ training camp.
